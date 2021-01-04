PF planning to sell KCM to Chinese

FORMER Kankoyo member of parliament Percy Chanda has accused the Patriotic Front of planning to sell Konkola Copper Mines.

On Monday, KCM announced the splitting of the mine into two companies.

Chanda, in a statement, claimed that the PF had found a Chinese buyer for the KCM mine.

“It has come to our attention that the mwankole led PF government has found a Chinese buyer for KCM. What insolence is this [when they are] in a court supervised process of going into an arbitration procedure with Vedanta! Are we therefore wrong to think that the arbitration process is an academic exercise with a predetermined outcome? It is little wonder therefore that the PF are pushing for the arbitration to take place yesterday as they obviously have personal cuts factored into the sale to the Chinese entity. At what point does this wanton rape of our resources end? Seeing that their term of office only has four months before government dissolves itself in readiness for the 2021 elections, ba kelenka are busy preparing illegal retirement packages for themselves,” Chanda claimed. “We are equally aware of the PFs machinations of splitting KCM into two companies while still trying to hide the shareholding structures of these two entities. President Edgar Lungu forgets that he does not own the assets he is disposing off with his cohorts that surround him but that he is merely a custodian of our wealth. He is behaving like an administrator who squanders the orphan’s inheritance by splashing it on his luxurious desires. Wait a minute! He has done it before to that poor widow! Indeed, wakake saleka (habits die hard)!”

Chanda appealed to the PF to immediately stop the plan to split KCM.

“The UPND is appealing to the PF to immediately stop this nonsense. We are aware of the PF’s reluctance to make known the company they have been having dark corner meetings with for fear of having a negative reaction from the miners. Well, we have news for you, at one point you have to sign that contract you are discussing in the dark in front of the same miners you are hiding from today as whatever is done in the dark shall always have its day in the light. We are urging the people of Zambia to keep their eyes open as they intend to handover KCM and Mopani assets to the named Chinese team if they win the 2021 elections,” he said. “They also intend to nationalise Copperbelt Energy Company (CEC) and dedicate its usage to the two mines in the new set up. This also is under the mistaken assumption of them winning the 2021 elections. Unfortunately for them, tabakapite! Nafipwa! We challenge the PF mwankoles to deny these allegations.”

Chanda said Zambians should put to a stop the schemes of the PF by voting them out of government.

“UPND is keeping its ears and eyes wide open on all Zambians’ behalf, watching whatever PF is trying to illegally scheme. We are warning the PF that we will hand over all of you behind this evil machination to a competent and impartial judicial system for them to determine your complicity or none thereof and the consequences thereto,” said Chanda.