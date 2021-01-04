Politics isn’t dirty – Mutinta

UPND’s Mutinta Mazoka says propagating the image that politics is dirty is calculated to scare people, especially women, from participating.

Meanwhile, National Democratic Congress (NDC) spokesperson Saboi Imboela has said politics in its pure sense is about service.

On Thursday morning, the two featured on a special interview programme on Live Radio, sponsored by the Free Press Institute (FPI) Zambia.

Mutinta said the saying that politics is a dirty game was a bit too broad.

“The truth of the matter is that people have corrupted it (politics). We can never do without politics! If we are going to keep propagating that image that politics is dirty, it’s just a way of trying to keep people off from participation,” Mutinta, the daughter of UPND founding president Anderson Mazoka, said. “It’s a way of intimidating people [and] for women, it is important for us not to be intimidated by such statements.”

She pointed out that politics is dirty because “of the people that are in it.”

“[But] the nature of politics itself is not [dirty]. So what people should look at is ‘who are the people making the politics dirty?’” Mutinta noted. “Why should you be arguing over trivial things that do not actually change the things that we need to talk about?”

She regretted that where Zambia is today, political violence has become a norm.

“It speaks to the nature of the people we have allowed to go into governance,” she said.

Mutinta added that violence was violence, whether against a man or woman.

She hopes that the Zambia Police Service, who have the responsibility of enforcing the law, would protect all civilians.

“We plead with them (police officers) to be professional,” said Mutinta, further charging that what is being done in Zambia is not politics.

“[This is] sheer mayhem! It’s confusion. Today this person wakes up and decides to declare this and that. Politics is the exchange of ideas for the betterment of the people.”

And Imboela, on the other hand, said politics in its pure sense was about service.

“But people are so much in it for selfish gain. When they are there, they want others to stay away,” Imboela noted. “No wonder there is so much victimisation, harassment and all those things. The solution is not to stay away but to join [politics] so that you fight for this country. Some of these things that are going on it’s just some people who want others to stay away.”

She also lamented about how costly it is to be a politician in Zambia.

“If I want to stand as an MP, I can’t spend less than K300,000. So when people go in [politics], no wonder they become corrupt,” she said.

Meanwhile, Imboela is impressed that the legal framework on gender-based violence (GBV) in Zambia is changing.

“A long time ago, we would have simple issues like wife battery just being treated as a domestic issue. [But] we don’t have that anymore. These days you will find that the police are going to deal with that,” said Imboela.

The programme was unable to interview PF’s Evelyn Chilongozi Banda due to phone connectivity hitches from where she was.

FPI Zambia is currently running a Zambia Decides project, with support from the Carter Centre.

The project targets youth and women’s participation in the forthcoming polls in August.