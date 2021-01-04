Polygamy is not a good practice – Siaminwe

A POLYGAMIST from Kagwamina village in Sinazongwe district of Southern Province says people in the area marry more than one wife because they need more labour.

Nervious Siaminwe, 42, also said men also fill guilty to leave women they make pregnant without marrying them.

Siaminwe who married his first wife in 1999 and added another one 10 years later, said he has eight children from his two wives.

“I can’t say I have stopped marrying because when I make a mistake and impregnate someone’s child, I have to marry that girl… So, I don’t know because I am a human being and I can make a mistake and impregnate someone, and that means automatically that person goes home,” he said. “We marry a lot of women here because we don’t want or like playing with women’s feelings in this village. Here you will find we marry at an early age, may be 20, 21 and you have not played and seen people in the world. You marry and after some time you find someone who looks better than your wife. You ask her out, she agrees, you start a relationship and you impregnate her. Now as I have said, when you impregnate a woman you can’t leave her just like that because you have a wife at home. What makes us marry a lot is getting married at an early age.”

He said he and other men marry more than one wife because they want more labour force during farming.

“When your wife is sick, I am the one who is supposed to take her to the clinic. When I take her, the field will remain without anyone, no one will remain with the kids. But if you have another wife, she will remain to look at things at home. So, for two to three days you can exchange with your wife,” Siaminwe said.

He however said polygamy is not a good practice.

“We are humans and we know there are certain things that are not supposed to happen. But sometimes you find [that] you want someone and can’t help it. So, I ask, ‘if I had a daughter and someone impregnated her and left her, how would I feel?’” said Siaminwe. “When a person has a child, it is for a purpose. Then me I come and mess up that purpose by refusing…. Like here, when a woman is pregnant, I am supposed to give five cattle but it comes to three or four cattle. But if you refuse then you have made a loss. We don’t like wasting people’s daughters time.”