QATAR ALLAYS COVID FEARS IN 2022 PREPS

GLOBAL football stakeholders have lauded Qatar’s readiness to football action amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past year, the global football community has worked diligently to find solutions to the safe return of the sport, amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic.

For its part, Qatar has played an important role in building confidence amongst players and fans by showing that a return of largescale tournaments and in person attendance is possible when the right safety measures are put in place.

As the country prepares to host the first FIFA World Cup football competition in the Middle East and the Arab world in just less than two years, Qatar has continued to host events in the build-up to the tournament to test venue readiness, tournament operations and to fine tune the country’s fan experience offering.

With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, these events have taken on a new dimension; ensuring the safety, health and wellbeing of all participants.

In over the last three months alone, Qatar has hosted Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League West and East matches, including the final itself; as well the Amir Cup Final, Qatar’s most prestigious cup competition.

More than 900 players and staff from 30 teams played in a total of 76 matches, all staged across multiple FIFA World Cup venues.

This constituted the largest bubble-to-bubble sporting event since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 48,323 tests were carried out across the AFC Champions League matches and the Amir Cup final, enabling the safe attendance of over 10,000 and 12,000 fans at each final match respectively.

Safety measures included mandatory COVID-19 testing, safe transportation methods, and regular disinfection of all tournament venues.

Others included training and media facilities, and the provision of medical staff in stadia throughout the competition.

“Over the last three months, Qatar has shown the world how football can continue to be played and fans remain engaged despite the COVID-19 pandemic that we are all facing. The Amir Cup Final 2020, which helped inaugurate the fourth FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium, as well as the AFC Champions League Final, welcomed more than 10,000 fans back into the stands for each match,’’ FIFA president Gianni Infantino who attended both the Amir cup and the AFC Champions League said. ‘’I was present for both matches and saw first-hand the seamless health and safety protocols put in place by Qatar and the local organising committee, which ensured players and fans could confidently compete and watch the matches. Qatar has set a benchmark for the safe resumption of football in the COVID-19 world.”

Despite a resurgence of the pandemic in other parts of the world, Infantino guaranteed safety for players and fans in the upcoming tournaments as the country builds up towards the 2022 World Cup.

“We are obviously all hopeful that we will be celebrating the FIFA World Cup in 2022 in a post-COVID-19 world and the recent vaccine news gives us all hope. But we can be confident that Qatar’s upcoming events, such as the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup, to be played in February, will be delivered safely for those playing and watching from the stands,” said Infantino.

CAF was represented by SAFA president Danny Jordaan who heaped praise on Qatar for setting new benchmarks in returning to football amid the pandemic.

“The organisation of both the Amir Cup Final and the Asian Champions League Final was a great success from my point of view. I was particularly impressed with the management of spectators at the stadiums, showing strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols,’’ said Jordaan. ‘’Qatar has really set the benchmark relating to the safe return of large numbers of fans to stadiums during these unprecedented times. The lessons learned can only serve to help us all get sports fans back in the stands as soon as possible to enjoy the game they love.”

And Samuel Eto’o, regarded as the best African striker of his generation, said: “Qatar has taken the situation very seriously and implemented a strict set of protocols to allow spectators to safely attend matches.”

Chief executive officer of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC, Nasser Al Khater, praised the efforts of his committee in ensuring a safer return to football.

“We are looking forward to hosting more safe and secure events in the coming months, and we sincerely hope that the world will quickly overcome the pandemic and resume life and sports as we’ve always enjoyed them,” said Al Khater.

Qatar is now getting ready to host the FIFA Club World Cup 2020 between February 1 and 11 after a delay caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.