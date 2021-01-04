Unexpressed ideas have no impact in life, Pilato tells youths

GOVERNANCE expert and musician Fumba Chama has reminded young people that they have so much power that they can redesign, redefine themselves and influence the complexion of their country.

Chama, known to many as Pilato, said young people could only do so if they generously contribute to the debates and discussions on issues of the country.

“If you have a talent, use it to create a society where your dreams and the dreams of those around you can come to life. 2020 has been a very difficult year for many but also a good year for some. Whatever it was, we all have reasons to be grateful that we made it to this end. For the many young people of this country, I would like all of us to reflect and ask ourselves; what gift did we offer to our beautiful country? What did we do to make this country a better place for ourselves? Are we able to say, it will be a great year because of what we did or we are just hoping that it will just be a good year?” Chama asked.

He reminded them that their unexpressed ideas had no impact on life.

He said if they could make music, they should make it and contribute to creating a better Zambia.

Chama said 2021 being an election year, young people should not sell themselves cheaply.

“Politicians will come to you this year, desperately to seek your vote. Instead of asking them for money for beer, remember we live in a country with its young people sitting under a tree for a classroom in the rural areas. When they offer you alcohol, remember we still have hospitals that do not have modern medical equipment and drugs for the public. Remember this beautiful, humble country in your bargain,” he warned.

Chama urged the young people to refuse to be divided for any reason.

“Remember that if this country collapses, nothing personal will remain. It is my prayer and hope that we will be more united and purposeful this year. We will refuse to be divided for any reason and that we will stand up for this country and its people. I write this with a deep conviction that we do have a great country and wealthy space in this beautiful continent of Africa,” said Chama.