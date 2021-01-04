Dr Charles Banda, the Kapoche Patriotic Front member of parliament, says the ruling party will only hand over the Republican Presidency in 2026 to an individual from a different ethnic group outside Eastern Province after President Edgar Lungu finishes another five-year mandate.
Speaking to Patriotic Front members and the electorate in Nyanje area of Sinda district, on Tuesday, Dr Banda, who is also the Minister of Local Government, said the ruling party would only allow a non-Easterner to ascend to the Republican Presidency in 2026 after President Lungu retires.
And not very long ago Dora Siliya, the chief government spokesperson and information and broadcasting services minister, said similar things. Paramount chief Mpezeni has also been at it – he is openly campaigning for Edgar.
How should others, non-Easterners react to all this?
How will they take it if every other region of our country mobilised on similar lines for next year’s elections?
The Tongas have been vilified for rallying around Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND!
What should should stop the Bemba speaking people of Northern, Muchinga, Luapula and Central provinces from rallying around a presidential candidate of their own?
What about the Westerners and North Westerners?
Is this the way our fellow citizens from the East want this country to be governed?
Following the 2016 elections, Edgar appointed a Commission of Inquiry to look into regional voting. The findings of the Commission confirmed regional voting. But Edgar has done nothing about it. Instead, he is deepening and exploiting it to the fullest.
Edgar has said nothing about the regional politics in his support.
But they shouldn’t forget that what is good for goose is good for the gander! Very few of our politicians don’t belong to a region, a tribe. They too reserve the right to mobilise in a similar way. Where will that leave our country and its people?
This wako ni wako politics will backfire for the Easterners and Edgar.
