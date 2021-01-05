4 LIUTEBM employees plead not guilty to theft of K1,500,000

FOUR employees of Livingstone International University of Tourism and Business Management (LIUTEBM) have denied stealing K1.5 million from their employer in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.

This is in a matter where Kondwani Kanweka, 49, an accountant of Libala South, Lavender Mwenya, 29, an accounts assistant of Kabwata, Muhammad Dambele, 33, a lecturer of Silverest residential area, and Seth Muleya 62, a registrar of Chilanga are facing a charge of theft by servant.

The quartet between January 2015 and July 2020, being servants employed by LIUTEBM, allegedly stole K1,500,000.

The four pleaded not guilty to the charge before magistrate Felix Kaoma.

Trial commences on February 3,2020.