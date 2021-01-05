A pick into Mutubila’s 50-year broadcasting career

KNOWN to many simply as Uncle Frank, veteran TV and radio personality Frank Mutubila is probably Zambia’s most decorated broadcaster.

On December 16, Mutubila clocked 50 years in broadcasting, having begun his career in 1970 as a young continuity announcer at the then Zambia Broadcasting Services. Mutubila recalls that he was 16 years old at the time and had just completed secondary school, engulfed with the excitement of starting a job.

He says his glow in the last 50 years would not have been possible without mentors in the industry.

“It was unbelievable and to imagine that I was going to be a broadcaster. It was the thrill of my young life. I had answered an advert for the announcer position and was interviewed by my hero, the late Charles Muyamwa who was the head of operations then and perhaps the best broadcaster,” he explains. “50 years ago my broadcasting journey started at the Zambia Broadcasting Services, the forerunner to the now Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation. I joined an array of stars such as the late Charles Mando, Matteo Phiri, Fred Chunga, Mann Sichalwe and Emelda Yumbe. These contributed to what I am today. My career development was phenomenal.”

Mutubila recounted how his love for the microphone and camera made him twice turn down an offer to become a chief executive.

“In a short period, I quickly rose through the ranks. Within five years I was a middle manager, and within ten (10) years I was in senior management. By 1991, I was director of programmes for both radio and television, the second highest position and on many occasions acted as chief executive,” Mutubila says with glee. “I was offered the position of chief executive on two occasions. However, I declined because of the love of the microphone and camera. In between I ensured I got the rest, training abroad and working as [a] freelance[r] for the BBC and radio DEUTCHE WELLER of Germany.”

Mutubila attributes his flare in broadcasting to his love for reading and enthusiasm to watch other prominent programmes and broadcasters, a pre-requisite for virtuous broadcasters. Armed with the knack to excel, he produced top notch programmes such as Frank Talk which ran for over 20 years, Let The People Talk which is still running on Radio Phoenix, and Kwacha Good Morning Zambia, perhaps the longest running show in the history of Zambian broadcasting. “Lately, I have produced Frank on Hot, Art of Marriage that struck my emotional chord as I have had two failed marriages,” he said.

Mutibila solemnly explained that as a son of a Reverend, having a record of two failed marriages, this has been one of his regrets. He however says he is proud of his two sons aged 44 and 35, and a 33-year-old daughter.

“The boys are living abroad and my daughter who is 33 has followed my footsteps as my co-presenter on Capital FM 99.7, a talk radio which I founded with colleagues. And I am proud of the station as it is driven by content, something which is missing among most radio stations,” Mutubila explains.

The veteran broadcaster however bemoaned the lack of depth in some media stations today, saying they are below par. He regrets that most radio stations are not serving listeners but are driven by political agenda.

“Worse off, most media practitioners are inadequately trained and lack researched content. For example, I feel we spend too much space for political issues. We must expand the space to cover governance issues that impact society and ensure researched material is our professional cornerstone,’’ he says further. ‘’Researched information ensures that people are adequately informed for them to make an informed decision. If we don’t evolve with information technology, we run the risk of being irrelevant.”

Mutubila advised that as this year’s elections approach, media practitioners must play a key role in examining the political players and contribute to electing proficient and selfless leaders. He revealed that he has survived this long in broadcasting because of a number of reasons among them the ability to move with time. Mutubila looks forward to documenting his journey in broadcasting but feels that it has to wait until after the general election.

Undoubtedly, a guru, many wonder why after 50 years he has never been honoured.

“I would like to thank so many people who have been my guides in my long journey and those who have listened and watched me for the last fifty (50) years. In saying so my longevity has been made possible by God. People have approached me and wondered why after 50 years I have never been honoured,” he says. ‘’My elder sister Anne Shinondo and my young sister Daisy Kopolo who have been my rocks through good and bad have always told me honour comes from God. How right they are because my greatest honour and my happiest moments have been when people especially ordinary people stop me in the streets and say, ‘Ambassador, uncle Frank, your programmes have impacted us positively’. Now that’s honour.”

Mutubila explained that he had learnt a lot of lessons from his parents, including on humility.

“One day I was taking a walk in Kabwata. And what l was convinced was a 10-year-old beckoned to his friend, pointing in my direction ‘wakaona ka Frank?’ I was celebrating my 66th birthday at Kabwata Orphanage of Mrs Miyanda. Now that is being famous,” Mutubila narrates. “But you know what my greatest quality is, I’m grounded. Lessons from my parents. l usually tell people that there is nothing special about me and my job. Every job is important. The only difference is mine is in a public domain. I used to tell my staff in Italy [what] l used to do. My management concept is that of a chain. If you remove a cog, chain breaks. Imagine declaring a toilet cleaner redundant!”

With such a brilliant tale about his journey as a broadcaster, Mutubila has had a number of pitfalls both in his social life and work. He recalls one of his embarrassing moments in 2012 when then president Michael Sata was swearing him in as ambassador to Italy but referred to him as Japanese from Chinsali owing to his middle name, Lee.

“I adored the man and when some people question his contribution to economic development l get upset. When will Zambians learn to recognise success?” he wondered. “My journey would be inadequate if I never mentioned president Frederick Chiluba. I hear murmurs. No one is perfect but didn’t he liberalise the economy and the media? I have interviewed diverse people including all presidents, except the current. I pray l will have my opportunity before the curtains come down.”

Mutubila has people in the Zambian society whom he has reserved words for.

‘’My last word is reserved to two people: first the media accolade goes to Fred M’membe. I’m not sure we had a common position on a number of issues but you cannot take anything away from his media and governance revolution. The last and most important goes to Dr Kenneth Buchizya Kaunda the liberator and first President,’’ he says. ‘’I was six when he used to come to our house at Mindolo in Kitwe where my father was UCZ Reverend. One of the founders of UCZ by then Mrs Betty Kaunda was studying social work, least did l know he will be our first president and l would go on to have some of my best interviews. And here we are, we have not even fully honoured one of the greatest statesmen in the world. That’s Zambia for you, not me.”

Mutubila also talked about his failed marriage with television personality Evelyn Tembo. He regrets how his divorce played out in the media, saying it was not an experience he would wish on anyone.

Mutubila said the divorce was an unexpected shock.

“I can never wish anyone divorce based on my experience. Mine was played in the media and the public. With my adult children especially my daughter my friend Mubanga who fondly calls me uncle Frank, this was torture. My lowest in my life and those who know the relationship I had with Eve this was unexpected thunderbolt,’’ Mutubila explains passionately. “I went through the divorce with my first wife Martha who should have been most upset, but we came out of divorce with our friendship intact and today she is my best friend, my confidant.”

Mutubila however said as a Christian he believes that he and Eve can still make up as friends because nothing lasts forever, except the word of God.

He thanks Miracle Life Family Church, especially Reverend Walker Schurz for holding his hand when he needed support the most.

“To the suffering Manchester United fans like me who switched the dates of my wedding because nothing comes in between me and Man U, keep faith!” says Mutubila.