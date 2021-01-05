FAZ EYES CHAN SEMI FINAL

CHIPOLOPOLO have already set camp in Cameroon as they participate in the Four Nations invitational tournament while waiting for CHAN 2021 to start.

The team is using the tournament as preparatory ground for the CHAN tournament to be hosted by Cameroon.

Chipolopolo played to a 3-all draw with Niger in their opening fixture last week.

And FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the Four Nations tournament will help fine-tune the team ahead of the showpiece, which comprises only players from African leagues.

“We could not have imagined any better preparatory clashes for our team ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) that kicks off on January 16, 2021 than this tournament. The technical bench has an opportunity to fine tune their squad ahead of the CHAN. All the teams in the pre-CHAN tournament qualified to the CHAN, so will be taking the preparations seriously,” he said. “We also had a great send-off match at Nkoloma Stadium dubbed the ‘All Stars versus The Rest’ where fans selected their preferred players that they felt were unfairly excluded from the CHAN bound squad. It was an exciting game that saw four players from the fans’ squad grab a last-minute ticket to Cameroon. While the concept of All Stars versus The Rest is an age-old idea in Zambian football, we were happy to use it as part of feedback from some of our stakeholders.”

He added that the association expected the team to reach the semifinals of the CHAN.

“We have given the technical bench all the support ahead of the CHAN like we have done for many other assignments. We expect that they will do better than the previous edition where we reached the quarterfinal. The minimum target set for the team is a semi-final place,” Kamanga said. “Naturally, the target is to lift the trophy as we have been consistent campaigners at the CHAN. We will not rest as we keep pushing our game forward. 2021 has a lot of upcoming assignments with AfCON and FIFA World Cup qualifiers taking off in March and May, respectively.”

The FAZ chief promised to use CHAN as a launch pad for all upcoming qualifiers.

“The CHAN will provide a catalyst towards those monumental undertakings. The next three months will be critical for us as we will have to negotiate our way through AfCON qualifiers and the CHAN. The CHAN team which is the core of our Chipolopolo should therefore use the Cameroon assignment to sharpen up for the crucial engagements,” said Kamanga. “Zambia is in Group D alongside Tanzania, Guinea and Namibia and will be based in Limbe. We wish our team all the best at the CHAN and appeal to all soccer loving Zambians to rally behind the team.”