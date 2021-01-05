Make yourselves relevant, Maiko challenges youths

GOOD governance activist Maiko Zulu has challenged youths “to take the bull by its horn and make themselves relevant” in the political space.

Zulu says he is not a disgruntled or wealthy person but is comfortable enough to send his children to school.

In an interview, Zulu said if young people stay away from politics, they would continue complaining on things that they could have worked on by themselves.

He said the absence of young people in politics would leave the elders stuck with old ideas.

Zulu further encouraged youths to take part in governance in the country.

“The conversation I am having with the general youth population is that young people cannot sit back and look at the country as something that they are thrown in. They need to be participants, whether at leadership level, whether in the Church, in economics, entrepreneurships. Young people are the engine,” he said. “So without young people, then we will be stuck with old ideas. All these designs that you see in front of us is mainly inspired by the young people. If young people are tools for political players, they will continue complaining say, ‘we do not have a stake in the country’. There are no young parliamentarians, there are no young councillors. So it’s up to young people to take the bull by the horns now and make themselves relevant.”

Zulu told the youths that despite limited resources, they should strive to access all avenues possible to gain knowledge.

“Get education. I know it is very difficult in our country especially for some of us who are in the poverty brackets to access education but it is important that we use every avenue possible to gain knowledge. Sometimes for knowledge you don’t have to go in a classroom but you can acquire knowledge even on social media. Get more knowledge than seek fans,” he said.

Zulu said he had been an advocate for women and children because they are left out on many things.

Asked if he was a disgruntled adult, Zulu said disgruntlement was a society of problems that he was living in.

“Not at all, I am a very happy person. Personally I live a very simple life. I am very happy. I am not wealthy but I am comfortable enough to send my children to school. We have never been disgruntled. Disgruntlement is a society of problems. If we look at ourselves as a junk nation, a country which has a largest reserves of copper on this earth then we are still a junk nation, then we have to be disgruntled about it. If we are not, then we are not normal,” said Zulu.