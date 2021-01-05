PF is trying to buy votes with money, gifts – M’membe

FRED M’membe has asked what has happened that people should be given all sorts of handouts by politicians from the PF.

Zambia is set to hold crunch general elections in August.

Dr M’membe, the Socialist Party president, regrets that Zambian voters have been made to expect feasts or handouts (tulyemo) from candidates.

In a statement from his Garden compound office in Lusaka, Dr M’membe noted that all of a sudden, the PF and its government had so much money to “throw around to the Zambian voters.”

He asked where such money is coming from in a government that is: “embarrassingly failing to meet its debt servicing obligations.”

“And why this sudden benevolence? All of a sudden people are being given all sorts of handouts and gifts! What has happened?” Dr M’membe asked. “It’s not what has happened that we should set our eyes and ears on but what is going to happen on August 12 that we should focus on. They are trying to buy our votes with money and ‘gifts’! But are we so gullible? Can these bribes blind us from seeing reality and make us vote for them despite the enormous damage they caused to our country?”

Dr M’membe asked if those in the government now are people that Zambians could trust to continue presiding over their destiny.

He said Zambia was broke because: “of the reckless way they have been spending public funds.”

“Something in the way that they have been handling public money isn’t working. Our issue isn’t just that our country doesn’t have enough money, but that when we got the money, they spent it recklessly,” Dr M’membe said. “And they spent it on anything! Truly, 99 per cent of the troubles that we as a nation have with money isn’t that there isn’t enough of it, but in that we spend it recklessly once we actually get it!”

He further explained what prompts a voter in Zambia to cast their ballot in favour of a candidate or political party, noting that typically, one’s choice would be influenced by the candidate’s identity, outlook, performance or ethnicity.

He added that cash bribes to voters were also widely thought to influence the voting choices of the poorest and most vulnerable voters.

Dr M’membe said trying to buy votes with cash and other gifts in the run-up to elections by the ruling party was not unusual in Zambia.

“One main reason is that politics has become fiercely competitive. The margins of victory are getting smaller and smaller,” Dr M’membe said.

“Our elections have also become volatile. Our ruling parties do not control voters as well as they once might have done.”

He said ruling parties and candidates were more uncertain about results than ever before, “and try to buy votes by splurging cash on voters.”

Dr M’membe said, however, that Zambia’s experience was that bribing voters in general elections may not necessarily fetch votes.

“It works much more in by-elections but not in general elections,” he noted. “Competitive elections prompt the ruling party to distribute handouts – primarily cash and gifts in kind – for strategic reasons. While knowing that handouts are largely inefficient, they end up facing a prisoner’s dilemma, when each prisoner’s fate relies on the other’s actions.”

He recalled how the 2011 cash handouts and other gifts influenced a miniscule number of voters.

“Michael Sata’s ‘Don’t Kubeba’ worked! The voters have become astute, having realised that it was near-impossible for candidates and their political parties to ‘monitor’ their voting behaviour,” Dr M’membe said. “So they pocketed the cash and betrayed even the most generous candidate.”

He said there seemed to be an overwhelming belief in Zambian ruling parties that they could buy the votes of poor people.

“That’s why they bribe voters,” Dr M’membe said. “Bribing voters could have a cultural explanation. There’s a feeling that our poor voters appreciate wealthy or generous candidates. And that in a highly unequal society, cash bribes and gifts create a sense of reciprocity. We have a long history of patronage politics.”

He further noted that Zambian electoral politics were increasingly being articulated in the traditional idiom of patronage.

“Our voters have been made to expect feasts or handouts from candidates – tulyemo! The donor-servant relation is increasingly becoming the basic formula through which people exchanged things, exercised power and related socially,” Dr M’membe said. “In specific historical contexts, bribery may make elections less predictable, dissolving the existing ties by which the electorate are already bound to those seeking office, rather than reinforcing them.”

He indicated that bribery may be considered an evil because of secondary, knock-on effects.

“The need to bribe implies the need to raise money. This may take place by corrupt means, or may produce financial and/or political debts, which corrupt the behaviour of politicians when in office,” he said. “It may be a way in which people outside the political process, whether legitimate businessmen or criminals, such as gangsters and drug-barons nowadays, seek to control it.”

He said; “if pursued on a vast scale, bribery may have unfortunate political consequences by dangerously expanding credit.”

Dr M’membe noted that moreover, if bribery was prevalent in elections, that would affect the perception of politics both by office-seekers and those who elect them.

“Office-seekers may come to despise the venality of an electorate, which may, unknown to them, be exercising a considerable degree of independent judgment; the electorate for its part may deduce from the bribes that it is offered, that those pursuing public office are merely self-seekers who are not concerned with the general interest of the public,” explained Dr M’membe. “This is the reality we have to confront as we head towards August 12.”