When law operates under the shadow of legitimate statutes

[By Martin Kunolu]

Criminal law serves purposes and benefits society in several ways, among them, maintaining order.

In maintaining order, criminal law sets boundaries within which the justice system can operate and provides predictability, letting people know what to expect from others. Without criminal law, there would be chaos and uncertainty. Criminal law also helps to resolve disputes. It creates an environment where it would be possible to resolve conflicts and disputes between quarreling citizens by providing a peaceful, orderly way to handle grievances.

In the recent past, Zambia has been rocked with differences in the political arena, between the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) and the main opposition party, the United Party for National Development (UPND). And the law can help to resolve such disputes.

According to Charles Mwewa in Zambia: Struggle of People, law is part of politics and politics is about who gets what and how, in a certain political order. To do so, there must be the rule of law. In fact, “government cannot live long unless its foundations are laid on principles of justice.”

The first principle of the rule of law is that everyone is equal before the law. “It does not matter whether one is a wealthy professional, unemployed, or a member of the political bureaucracy; one is subject to the same laws.” Besides, the law knows no personality, because it should not.

The second principle of the rule of law establishes what law should do. This principle means that there is an arbitrary set of rules by which people ought to be governed. In the application of the rule of law, the governor and the governed must in principle, operate at the same level and must be governed by the same rules.

Society benefits from criminal law as it serves to protect individuals and property. Citizens are protected from criminals who would inflict physical harm on others or take their worldly goods. Because of the importance of property in capitalist economies, including Zambia, many criminal laws are intended to punish those who steal, and mostly, are the poor.

In developing countries, there exists an economic chasm between the governors and the governed. The governors are said to belong to an elitist group while the majority of the ruled wallow in abject poverty. The ruling class, or the politicians, usually in power, enjoys all the economic benefits of the land while the ruled are eluded by wealth. The ruled, mostly unemployed and used as capitalistic pawns, struggle to earn a living and are subjected to oppressive, demeaning working conditions. Capitalism needs the poor to use them as operators and propellers of the free-market system that keeps the elites comfortably in power.

In such a system, law is said to perpetuate disparities that keep the poor where they are and elevates the rich and the powerful to an even loftier glory. To eke a living, the poor tends to commit what are known as crimes of poverty. Poverty and the subsequent crimes arising from it, undermine the rule of law. For this, laws that prohibit the particular act are passed, implying that the State has power on what actions are to be regarded as a crime.

It must be borne in mind that criminal law protects individual rights, basically, safeguarding civil liberties. In Zambia, the rule of law must move in tandem with the fight against poverty. In December 2002, the Quebec National Assembly adopted the Act to combat poverty and social exclusion (Poverty Act), becoming the first jurisdiction to do so in the world.

The Poverty Act deals with the “future of the poor” and provides a “model of participatory democracy.” Law has, thus, a prominent role to play in the fight against poverty. Fighting poverty itself contributes to the “promotion and protection of human rights, and more specifically of economic and social rights.” The criminal courts have been called “the central, crucial institution in the criminal justice system” because decisions affecting defendants’ lives, property, and liberty are made there. Criminal courts charge defendants and assign them lawyers if they are too poor to afford a lawyer.

The rule of law brings balance to society, limiting the extent to which power can be used as leverage against the weak and the poor. In principle, it gives the weak of society the same access, privileges and rights, the strong of society enjoy. By ensuring that everything that is done officially be according not only to law, but to well-defined and popularly enacted law, the rule of law puts premium on equality and, in principle, strengthens the ideal of equal benefit before the law.

Moreover, the rule of law means that government is bound in all its actions by fixed rules. These rules should be “announced beforehand so that it is possible to foresee with fair certainty how authorities will use its coercive powers in given circumstances and to plan one’s individual affairs on the basis of this knowledge.” The principle of the rule of law may not always match the realities of the legal system, but it is necessary to set parameters along which certain behaviours may be contained.

Criminal law under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, Chapter 91 of the Laws of Zambia has robust provisions, criminalising corruption in both the government sector and the private sector.

These provisions generally meet Zambia’s obligations under the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), as well as African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC). They are in tandem with the objectives of the African Union and United Nations conventions which require national legislation to criminalise and combat corruption both in the public and private sectors.

The UNCAC provisions obligate State parties to take a number of public and private anti-corruption measures, among them; criminalisation, stating: countries are required to establish a wide range of criminal offences, including basic forms of corruption, like bribery and embezzlement, trading in influence and the concealment and laundering of the proceeds and corruption. The African Union’s Article 2(1), reads: promote and strengthen the development in Africa by each State party, of mechanisms required to prevent, detect, punish and eradicate corruption and related offences in the public and private sectors.

But even when the criminal law is capable of influencing conduct in one direction or another, it may carry with it other consequences that are sufficiently harmful that we would choose not to have such a law. The law may be efficacious but, on balance, bad. Again, there are laws that while efficacious, and on balance beneficial, might involve means that violate rights that people have, and are rejected for that reason.

In Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda used the Preservation of Public Security Act to detain all whom he considered a threat to his rule. And most autocratic rulers cannot be accused of lawlessness because they operate under the shadow of the legitimate statutes of their nations. Many use the law against interests they consider averse to their continuity. In this way, they can manipulate laws to suit their despotic interpretation and keep their people to the hook. In South Africa, similar tactics were used by the Apartheid government.

It is clear that both regimes operated under similar undemocratic tendencies, though Kaunda’s actions cannot be equated to the atrocious acts of the Apartheid era. Nelson Mandela was imprisoned under the auspices of the Suppression of Communism Act, which was enacted solely to deal with groups opposed to the apartheid ideals. Mandela, in Long Walk to Freedom, states: “The Act outlawed the Communist Party of South Africa and made it a crime, punishable by a maximum of ten years’ imprisonment, to be a member of the party or to further the aims of Communism.”

Just like the South Africa Apartheid regime which did not last forever, in Zambia, events shaping up within and outside of Zambia in the late 1980s forced Kaunda to submit to change after a wider society mounted pressure calling for multiparty elections. The revolution in Zambia also came from the background of the Zambia Police and some State security agencies, who in the name of executing the Preservation of Public Security Act, abused the rights of the citizens.

In Kaunda’s Zambia everyone existed naked before the government as he had marshaled one of the most powerful intelligence secuirty systems in Africa, argues Beatwell Chisala in The Downfall of former president Kaunda: “ The UNIP government intelligence network was probably one of the most sophisticated and atrocious systems on the continent of Africa.”

The reason can only be speculated; however, it was obvious that the UNIP government did not want anyone to challenge its power. To do so, it resorted to the use of the Emergency Powers. The existence of the State of Emergency obliterated the presence of civil liberties in Zambia and institutions were infiltrated by agents who reported people averse to Kaunda: “Every Zambian suspected of being disloyal was detained, tortured and blacklisted from employment.”

Today, the excessive use of force by the Zambia Police to citizens, is one area of concern. There is need for the Zambia Police to restore confidence in the people by not operating under the shadowy legitimate statutes.

The author is a journalist and law student. Email: mkunolu@gmail.com