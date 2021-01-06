Absa Zambia donates K724,000 towards COVID crisis

ABSA Bank Zambia PLC has donated K724,000 towards the COVID-19 crisis to local non-profit global developmental organisations.

In a statement, the bank said with the prevalence of COVID-19 affecting different economic sectors and society, it remains committed to bringing possibilities to life by being a force for good in communities it operates in.

“Absa Bank Zambia PLC is pleased to announce the donation of ZMW 724,000 towards the COVID-19 crisis to local non-profit Global Developmental Organisations (GDOs) that include World Vision Zambia, WaterAid Zambia, John Snow Health Zambia and PATH Zambia,” read the statement.

Absa thanked its partners for the opportunity to collaborate on initiatives and projects in local communities to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiatives include, “World Vision Zambia, purchase of hygiene supplies and personal protective equipment in Chipapa area, Kafue district and WaterAid Zambia, purchase of basic infection prevention control material for waste management and environmental cleanliness at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital and Evelyn Hone College.”

Other initiatives included the purchase of personal protective equipment and hospital supplies that include surgical gloves, hand sanitisers, face masks and cannulas for adults at Arthur Wina Hospital in Nalolo, Western Province in partnership with John Snow Health Zambia.

Further, Absa partnered with PATH Zambia in procuring of surgical face masks, hand sanitisers, liquid hand washing soap, biohazard waste disposal bags and pedal waste bins on the Copperbelt.

Absa Zambia acting managing director Venus Hampinda said, “This K724,000 donations to organisations working to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 crisis speaks into our ethos of Africanacity- getting things done amidst challenges. The Bank understands the challenges society is facing and we continue to demonstrate our commitment to not only offer banking solutions to customers, but support various community initiatives in spite of the disruptions of the pandemic”.

Hampinda said as the pandemic became prevalent earlier last year, Absa Bank Zambia PLC supported the Ministry of Health’s efforts to fight the disease by donating 20 Oximeters, at the same time donating roofing sheets and blankets to flood victims in Luapula Province through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).

“These relief efforts were valued at ZMW 320,000. As a Bank, our focus transcends profit-making and we will continue to look for avenues where we can positively impact society through the various citizenship initiatives,” Hampinda added.

He further said on April 14 last year, Absa Zambia became the first bank in the country to offer a relief payment package to customers whose income was adversely affected by the pandemic and has disbursed about K630 million to more than 370 customers.

Additionally, Hampinda said the bank proactively put measures in branches, at ATMs as well as office premises to deter the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

“Absa Bank Zambia PLC continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic whilst prioritizing the safety of employees and customers at the various touch points and will continue to review the situation as guided by the authorities,” said Hampinda.