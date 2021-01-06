Electoral commission to provide logistics on prison campaigns – ZCS

THE Zambia Correctional Service says it is waiting for the Electoral Commission of Zambia to provide logistics on how campaigns will be done in prisons.

In an interview, ZCS commissioner general Chisela Chileshe said all the service can do for now is to provide the human resource (inmates).

” …what we will provide is the human resource who have the valid voters’ cards. In that aspect we are ready to provide them. Other logistics we don’t know how it will be. In our parts the inmates were given the voter’s cards to those that were eligible to get voter’s cards and vote. That is our part,” he said.

And Dr Chileshe said the Zambia Correctional Service has upscaled its farming activities in the country to increase maize production in the 2020/2021 farming season.

Dr Chileshe said the service had put in place measures to increase crop production this farming season.

Dr Chileshe on Monday called on Copperbelt permanent secretary Bright Nundwe at his office in Ndola.

He said the service was increasing the number of hectarage and had started actualising the centre pivots to increase production.

Dr Chileshe said the early delivery of inputs to centres would also increase production.

“We produced about 100,000 by 50 kg as compared to the last season where we produced 56,000 per 50 kg so we have almost doubled our production. It is the highest ever and we can do better because our hectarage was just about 1,800 but now with the actualisation of centre pivots we are going to do even better. That is why we have come, so the plan is to operationalise Chitwi farm in Luanshya and other centre pivots,” he said.

Dr Chileshe said following the release of funds by the government towards the expansion of ZCS farms, more farms would be cleared.

He expressed happiness that the Copperbelt was the second highest contributor to the production that the country recorded and hoped that 2020/2021 farming season the province would surpass 2019/2020 production.

“If Copperbelt can have 1,000 hectares of land we are going to mitigate on issues of maize and taking into account that we have a milling plant, we will produce more mealie-meal and feed in the food basket. Firstly, we feed the inmates and the rest we throw it to the community,” Dr Chileshe said.

He also noted that the Chondwe Farm Bloc sitting on 100 hectares centre pivot system and only 50 hectares was running.

Dr Chileshe hoped to finalise the operation of the other 50 hectares and that once it was done the farm would have a continuation of farming on a 100 hectares centre pivot as well as rainfall which would be a huge boost to the Copperbelt agriculture.

“We are still opening up land in Lufwanyama and we are hoping that enough land will be given to us because the rains on the Copperbelt is very stable and the soil is good. All we need is enough land,” he said.

And Nundwe commended the service for expanding their agriculture activities in the province and advised them to diversify their crop production.

The service had in the last farming season produced 100,000 per 50 kg bags of maize representing a 100 per cent increase compared to the 2018/2019 farming season.