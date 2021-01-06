Kalala backs Socialist Party stance on repealing POA

JACK Kalala says other political parties in Zambia should make an undertaking now that once in power they will repeal the Public Order Act to reinforce democracy in the country.

Kalala, who served as special assistant to president Levy Mwanawasa for policy and project implementation and monitoring, threw his weight in support of the Socialist Party’s declaration that once in power, the first law it will pass would be to repeal the POA.

“I do not support socialism but I totally agree with this position. We do not need this piece of legislation on our statutes. It would be a move in the right direction that any next party in power should undertake. The law should be completely removed from our laws. It’s not necessary,” Kalala said, in an interview on Monday. “People should be allowed to freely express their opinions and views without hindrance. This piece of legislation is bad and it has been used by the government against opposition parties. It has been used to make the role of the opposition to provide checks and balances difficult. It has made it difficult for citizens to express themselves freely.”

On Sunday, Socialist Party president Fred M’membe said the Socialist government would have an obligation to ensure the right to freedom of assembly is fully protected, including when those to assemble protest against its policies and challenge it.

“And there’s no going back on this. There will be no but… It will not be replaced by any other Act. There will simply be no public order Act or any such other laws. The Constitution has enough protections for public order. We don’t need any other additional laws,” Dr M’membe said.

He noted that the colonial authorities and successive governments of Zambia have abused the public order Act.

Dr M’membe said the worst abuser of the public order Act is the current regime of the Patriotic Front and President Edgar Lungu.

“And we don’t want to be part of such injustices and abuses. We believe that the freedom of peaceful assembly enables individuals to express themselves as part of a collective, including by engaging in public marches, protests, pickets and demonstrations. Assemblies can be platforms to advocate for change and for people to raise awareness about the issues that matter to them, whether it relates to human rights or otherwise. Assemblies often also have symbolic importance, such as in commemorating particular events or marking significant anniversaries,” he said.

Dr M’membe said the Socialist Party in government would not interfere with the right to peaceful assembly simply because it disagrees with the protesters’ views, and would ensure the right was enjoyed equally by all groups, without discrimination on any ground.

He maintained that effective protection of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly would not weaken the Socialist Party’s government.

“We believe that it will actually strengthen it. It helps foster a culture of open democracy, enables non-violent participation in public affairs, and invigorates discussions on important issues. Public assemblies also help to promote good governance by providing opportunities for the public to hold to account people and organisations with power,” said Dr M’membe.