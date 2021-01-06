Monze bishop urges calm after contracting COVI-19

BISHOP Moses Hamungole of Monze Diocese says he is calm and confident to pull through the COVID-19 attack.

In his statement to priests, religious and laity in the Diocese of Monze after contracting COVID-19, Bishop Hamungole asked them take the COVID-19 pandemic as real and to follow all health regulations.

“Greetings to you in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. I have personally decided to write you about my health condition since last Saturday. Before that I had what I thought was an ordinary flu which on Saturday was confirmed COVID-19 case at Monze Mission hospital,” he stated. “They immediately started the treatment and I was later transferred Levy Mwanawasa Hospital where they have better facilities for COVID-19 patients. From Monze, I was in a stable condition. I have remained in the stable condition. Yesterday (Sunday) evening, they resumed the treatment and I have been told my oxygen levels were fine. Fr Oliver has delivered all the medication which the hospital need to complete list for my treatment.”

Bishop Hamungole stated that he was well taken care of and “there is no reason to worry about”.

“I’m calm and confident to pull through this COVID-19 attack,” stated Bishop Hamungole. “I wish to thank you for your prayers. At the same time, I want you to take COVID-19 pandemic real and to urge you to follow all health regulations. Let us remain United in prayer!”

On Sunday there was panic in Monze after word went round that mass was suspended at the Cathedral of Sacred Heart following suspected cases of COVID-19 whereas others took to social media reporting about the matter.