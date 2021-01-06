ODI urges govt to urgently put debt plan in place, resolve with Eurobond holders

ZAMBIA’S financial conditions would likely tighten, banks may lose substantial income and declare bankruptcy, the ODI’s International Economic Development Group has warned.

In an analysis of ‘Zambia’s debt payment suspension and a potential financial crisis,’ ODI senior research officer Sherillyn Raga said the lack of resources for debt service will magnify investors’ risk assessment of Zambia’s structural weaknesses.

“To account for these risks, investors would pull out capital or charge higher interest rates. Zambia’s financial conditions would likely tighten, affected banks may lose substantial income and declare bankruptcy, and cash-constrained governments, firms and households may default on their loans. This can lead to a financial crisis,” she said. “Zambia must avoid going down this path since a financial crisis combined with a recession is expected to have lasting economic scars – a GDP decrease by up to eight per cent, five years after the onset of the crisis. Thus, the heightened risk perception must be abated as soon as possible. A country with high risk of debt distress, copper-dependent exports, double-digit inflation and dwindling foreign reserves make it difficult for the government to mobilise revenues to pay its debt beyond April 2021.”

Raga added that the longer it takes for the Zambian government to find a resolution with creditors, the higher the risk premium would be. Zambian bonds already dropped to half of their face value.

“Since government bonds are a source of 30 per cent of Zambia’s banking sector income, bonds’ falling value will negatively affect banks’ balance sheets, posing financial stability risks,” she said.

Raga said investor uncertainty over the country’s debt restructuring would further weaken the kwacha, which may induce a second round of effects including higher import prices, added pressure on inflation, lowered domestic value of remittances, more expensive external debt service and more.

She suggested that the government urgently puts a detailed plan in place for its debt management and resolve the issue with its Eurobond holders.

“Or, at the very least, make negotiations ongoing and transparent. International financial institutions should immediately assist Zambia before worsening conditions spiral into economic and financial crises that can trigger capital flight from other countries of similar profile,” Raga noted. “Crises and spillovers would be more costly for the domestic and international community to resolve. Zambia’s case highlights the need to address long-standing issues around government debt management and restructuring. How much are governments exposed to not only official but also private debt? Is there a need for a global debt restructuring framework covering all creditors if the root of debt distress is beyond government control? These issues are more important now than ever.”

Raga further advised that as the adverse growth impact of past debt restructurings have shown, ODI must avoid getting to the point where the global community acts too little, too late, for low-income countries.

The ODI is an independent, global think tank whose vision is a sustainable and peaceful world in which every person thrives.