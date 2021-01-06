PEP to unveil ‘alternative’ ERP on Jan 21

THE Patriots for Economic Progress has developed an “alternative economic recovery plan” for Zambia which it will presented to the nation on January 21.

PeP president Sean Tembo says his party’s resolve follows the “inadequate” Economic Recovery Plan that was presented by President Edgar Lungu last month.

He said there was no question that Zambia’s economy was on a downward spiral and that it needed a turnaround of fortunes to protect livelihoods.

“There is also no question that the Economic Recovery Plan that was presented by President Edgar Lungu on 17th December 2020 is shallow and empty and incapable of actual implementation. The President’s ERP lacked specific objectives that it sought to achieve and it also lacked specific interventions that needed to be implemented to achieve specific economic objectives,” he said. “Therefore, President Lungu’s ERP does not even qualify to be called a Plan, in the strictest sense of the word ‘Plan’. At the barest minimum, a Plan must have specific objectives and specific interventions, something which President Lungu’s ERP lacked.”

Tembo said PeP was aware of the fact that the primary reason President Lungu and his government are incapable of developing, presenting and implementing sound economic plans was because the Head of State had decided to surround himself with incompetent ministers and advisors at the expense of able, capable and competent Zambians.

He said because the President feels more at home in the company of praise-singers than independent-minded and capable economic managers, his government is incapable of developing, presenting and implementing sound economic plans.

Tembo said this handicap which President Lungu suffers from is incurable and is the primary source of the country’s economic malaise.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress, we have always taken our responsibilities as an opposition political party very seriously. On one hand, we have never been shy to hold the government of the day accountable in the manner that it utilises public resources, and on the other hand, we have consistently and continuously provided alternative solutions to various problems that have faced this nation at one point or the other,” he said.

Tembo said PeP remained the only opposition party that consistently developed and presented ‘alternative national budgets’ for the fiscal years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and most recently 2021.

He said PeP was also the only opposition party that had developed and presented an alternative 7th National Development Plan for Zambia.

“It therefore gives us great pride to develop and present the alternative economic recovery plan which will assist in turning around our ailing economy, if properly implemented by the government. Should the Zambian people give us the mandate to manage the affairs of this nation on 12th August this year, our Alternative Economic Recovery Plan will form the blueprint for turning around our faltering economy by a Sean Tembo Presidency,” he said.

Tembo said PeP believed that it was a misnomer for any political party to refer to itself as an “alternative government” when it is incapable of producing any documented alternative solutions to existing national problems.

“The Zambian people must remember that the main reason why we are in this economic malaise today is because in 2011, we ushered into office a political party that sold us rhetoric and lacked any evidence of producing alternative solutions to national problems,” he said. “Any political party that is incapable of developing alternative solutions to national problems today will be incapable of developing solutions to national problems after 12th August 2021.”

Tembo said the PeP’s alternative economic recovery plan would be presented to the nation at 09:00 hours at Palm Valley Resort in Lusaka on January 21.

He said the alternative plan would outline specific objectives that would be pursued, specific interventions, a specific timeframe for each objective as well as specific milestones and measures to determine the extent of attainment of each targeted economic objective.

“The event will be open to members of the public who may wish to attend. Together, let us build the Zambia that we deserve,” said Tembo.