In this year’s elections it won’t be lies piled upon lies as usual. There’s a rude awakening among many of our people. They have been lied to by their leaders for too long to keeping on believing the same lies and liars.
Former Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines miners coordinator Gilbert Mutale says life over the last four years has been “hell on Earth”.
He says a number of former ex-miners had died from depression.
“This is not the life we knew as miners. The PF has caused a lot of misery because of lies,” says Mutale, adding that there is a lot of anger in the hearts of many ex-miners.
“When you see these guys, don’t provoke them. There is a lot of anger in their hearts. These people have families that they cared for. We have been taken advantage of for way too long. Lies after lies. Up today, we are still waiting for the farms that they promised us. But we know they will come at the last minute to just lie to us. This will not happen and they will face us. We have suffered enough and we will never allow this to continue again. They have fooled us a lot. I become so emotional when I’m talking about these issues because we are suffering.”
If we don’t end electoral lies our suffering will not end. They have been dishing out money here and there to win political support but forgetting those in real need. Good leaders must be interested in the welfare of those in distress. We should demand honest and moral integrity in our political leaders. We must expect them to be concerned with the ever widening gap between those who have and those who do not have. We expect them to feel the distress of many who have a big problem about the cost of goods, education, medicine, with the tragedy of unemployment and so many other important concerns.
We need people of courage who will defend the truth and demand justice for the poor, for the ordinary Zambian and others.
It is regrettable to note that the political arena is full of lies, cheating, hypocrisy, double standards and injustice. All political issues must be governed by truth, honesty, morality, patriotism and self-sacrifice.
