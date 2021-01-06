There’s need for international assistance over Mumbwa floods disaster – M’membe

FRED M’membe says while natural causes like rain cannot be prevented, man-made causes like breaking of dams, poor drainage, installing warning systems and more can be prevented.

The Socialist Party president was commenting on the recent Mumbwa floods disaster.

In a statement issued from his Garden compound office in Lusaka, Dr M’membe noted that while the quick response by the government and its agencies to the Mumbwa floods disaster was welcome, “we think more needs to be done.”

“This disaster is not small. It calls for more effort and resources. It calls for a far much bigger response. There’s need to call for international assistance,” Dr M’membe stated. “While we cannot prevent natural causes like rain, we can stop the man-made causes like breaking of dams, poor drainage system, installing warning systems and more.”

He added that flooding was increasingly becoming the most common environmental hazard in Zambia.

Dr M’membe stated that such appeared to be occurring ever more frequently, intensifying in some areas and also spreading into new regions of the country.

“It’s not difficult to predict that the number of people affected by flooding countrywide will continue to rise annually in the course of this century,” stated Dr M’membe. “Apart from the loss of human lives and increased health risks, the impact of flooding on our people’s economic livelihood has also been a major issue, especially in rural areas, where agriculture makes up a high proportion of household income.”