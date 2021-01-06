Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna: uses and cost of M&E Information

HAPPY 2021 to everyone! Unless we “renew” ourselves in 2021, there will be nothing “new” to talk about in 2021 even when it is a new calendar year. In that regard, we need evident renewed individuals, renewed organisations, renewed communities, renewed countries and ultimately renewed world. In Zambia, it is unavoidable to work towards having renewed and affordable standards of living for the majority of citizens who are living in abject poverty and hopelessness. From a monitoring and evaluation (an M&E) perspective, I begin 2021 with a message on the “uses” of M&E information in our development work. I later share some important costs associated with implementing successful M&E in an organisation. This is because to be forewarned is to be forearmed – those with ears hear and those with eyes see good!

M&E information has many uses, including identifying shortfalls in outcomes, thereby enabling service improvement. M&E data can also help to formulate ministry, agency, and programme budgets and help to justify budget requests. Programme outcome information, whether obtained through regular performance monitoring or from programme evaluations, should be linked to programme cost information as part of the budget process. The outcomes expected to be achieved by the budget requested should be a major factor in budget decisions.

The information produced by M&E systems is also useful for helping to allocate and prioritize resources throughout the year, such as adjusting the assignment of work or staff to different locations or customer groups based on performance data. For example, outcome indicator data can identify areas most in need of road repairs, emerging health issues, types of housing shortages, traffic accident locations, and locations with the most water or air quality problems. M&E systems can also develop incentives for agencies and programmes based at least in part on success in achieving outcomes. Monetary incentives can be expensive and are not likely to be appropriate for many countries and organisations – at least not until considerable experience in M&E has been gained. However, non-monetary incentives can be considered once the M&E process is in place. For example, recognition awards could be given to individuals, agencies or programmes that have met or exceeded their targets. M&E information provides the basis for developing multi-year strategic plans for organisations, ministries and agencies. The latest values for key outcome indicators can be used to establish the baselines and subsequent out-year targets. In later years, the annual M&E data on these key outcome indicators can be compared against the targets in the multi-year strategic plan. Such information indicates whether actions are needed to stay on the plan, whether plan revisions are needed, or whether the plan is no longer feasible.

M&E information also helps to communicate with the legislature and citizens. Performance reports that provide data on the ministry’s or agency’s major outcome indicators are likely to be of considerable interest to legislators and citizens. Such transparency can be helpful in obtaining citizen support for the organisation’s, ministry’s and/or agency’s work. Ministries and their agencies may, understandably, fear that showing bad news (such as worsening outcomes) will only bring them grief from the legislature and public. However, showing only outcomes that look good is likely to undermine credibility. Problems can be alleviated if the ministry or agency provides explanations for poor outcomes and indicates what it plans to do to correct the problem.

In terms of cost implications for implementing successful M&E, we need to know that good M&E does not come cheap and implementers need to commit to this fact sustainably. The added cost will depend considerably on the extent to which each agency programme is already collecting reasonably reliable performance data and if the organisation, ministry, agency, and programme already have personnel that can assist in implementation. Many agency programs are likely to be already tracking a number of outcomes, which can be used as a starting point for the M&E system.

The largest added costs will likely be for any new personnel needed (such as for analysis); training (including start-up, continuing, and replacement training); and for any new data collection procedures (such as the cost of surveys). Household surveys, in particular, will probably need to be administered by an outside business, university, or the national statistical office (in our case the Zambia Statistical Agency). Added costs could also be for a new computer system and technology to process substantial amounts of data, as well as in-depth programme evaluations usually conducted by an outside organisation, such as a university or specialized private firm. The position of many governments in developed countries that are introducing M&E systems has been that monitoring is a basic management function. The cost of ongoing implementation should, therefore, be primarily covered by the organisation, ministry, agency, and the programme’s own budget. Initial start-up costs are likely to be more of a problem for many ministries and agencies, however, and for these costs funding could be sought from the central government or from donor organisations.

In conclusion, monitoring and evaluating the results of public services is both common sense and good management. However, performance data obtained from M&E systems do not replace the need for judgments by public officials. M&E information can only serve as one input, albeit a major input, for decision making. Many other factors will also need to be considered. Implementing M&E successfully and usefully in a ministry or agency requires commitment and leadership from high-level officials in these organisations. And it takes time and special resources. If the organisation’s climate will not likely permit meaningful use of M&E information, the effort will be a waste of money. However, if the climate is favourable, the ultimate gains should be considerable in improving the organisation’s services to its citizens. Thus, as we work towards improving our broken Zambian economy in 2021 and beyond, let us use M&E information prudently while cognizant of related costs that go with it. Remember, without renewing ourselves in 2021, the new year is just another number on the calendar. Aluta continua (the real struggle continues) for a Zambia that is developed by majority Zambians for Zambians.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm services to its citizens. Thus, as we work towards improving our broken Zambian economy in 2021 and beyond, let us use M&E information prudently while cognizant of related costs that go with it. Remember, without renewing ourselves in 2021, the new year is just another number on the calendar. Aluta continua (the real struggle continues) for a Zambia that is developed by majority Zambians for Zambians.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm