UPND triumphed against bribery, intimidation – Makwembo

ZAMBIANS are fatigued with PF’s failure to govern the country, says Southern Province UPND chairperson Billiard Makwembo.

And the UPND has won the Maramba Ward by-election which was held on Monday.

In a statement thanking Livingstone’s Maramba ward residents on the UPND victory, Makwembo said the UPND triumphed against intimidation and bribery by the PF.

“As UPND in Southern Province we want to thank our party structures in Livingstone district for the sweet victory in Maramba Ward by-election. The victory is an indication that people are fatigued with PF’s failure to govern the country and want change with the UPND,” Makwembo said.

He thanked the police in Livingstone for being professional throughout the campaign period and the polling date adding that, “our expectation is that they continue acting professionally up to the general election in August.”

“As for the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), we feel they have not provided leadership. There are still a lot of gaps which they need to fill and thus we shall have to engage them,” Makwembo said.

He appealed to the ECZ to follow the electoral guidelines and respect the electoral Act if Zambia was to hold credible elections in August.

“May God bless Zambia,” Makwembo said.

The Maramba Ward fell vacant after UPND’s Moses Sakala resigned in September to rejoin the PF.

Evans Sakala of the UPND polled 578 votes against PF’s Florence Lungowe Samasumo who polled 465 votes. Brian Siamuluwa of

National Restoration Party (NAREP) got 19 votes.

Meanwhile, the loss to the UPND in Maramba Ward has sparked disunity and blame game among PF members in Livingstone.

A PF district official who sought anonymity said the loss was a lesson to the ruling party that it needs to field a very strong parliamentary candidate if it is to win in August.

“We went into Maramba with a weak candidate who was pushed down our throat just because of gender parity. So we need to be very careful in August. We need someone who will take on the UPND. They have shown us where their strength lies, so we need to shift our gears,” the PF source said.

The source added that the Maramba Ward was used by aspiring parliamentary candidates from both the ruling and opposition political parties to canvas for votes.

“We saw candidates taking advantage of this ward by-elections. The UPND had Mathews Jere and Edwin Simwiimba showing their powers, in PF we had Namakau Siyanga and Evans Fenete and three others on the ground,” the source said. “If I had a way I would go for Fenete in our party (PF), because he can take on the UPND effectively.”

The source revealed that a lot funds were wasted in Maramba which put the PF at a disadvantage: “because the UPND noticed this and encouraged people to get the money but advised then not to vote for us.”