Chilufya warns of overwhelming clinical set up with Covid cases

HEALTH Minister Chitalu Chilufya says the country has recorded 850 new cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Giving an update yesterday, Dr Chilufya said Lusaka is the new epicentre for the second wave of COVID-19 as 103 patients are admitted while 72 are on oxygen.

Dr Chilufya said 103 districts have recorded new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today we see the trend continuing with COVID-19 outbreak in Zambia reaching alarming levels. The ferocious nature of the…2 virus coupled with complacent observation of public health guidelines is worsening the situation,” he said. “We have recorded a total of 850 new cases just in the last 24 hours and we have observed that the trend remains the same. It is the super spreader events and the hotspots that we see are associated with the outbreak. To this effect, we have taken some actions to certain public places to ensure that we curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Lusaka.”

Dr Chilufya said most of the cases seen were reported in Lusaka.

He said the Ministry of Health had recorded various cases through the port of entry through the health facilities and screening.

“To date 103 districts have recorded cases of COVID-19 and each day we get not less than 30 districts recording new cases of COVID-19. The outbreak that we see today, the variant that is causing this outbreak is known to affect any race. We had theories in the past of Africans being less affected but the variant today is affecting any race,” he said. “The variant is affecting young people without comorbidities. We continue to see young people die. We have lost in the last 24 hours a young DJ, we have lost in the last 24 hours a young person from Mongu and we continue characterising the various mortalities that are coming in and will report to the nation.”

Dr Chilufya said the increased number of cases brought in dead shows that the cases are spreading quickly and the severity of the disease is very intense and people are succumbing quickly thus it’s upon every Zambian to act speedily.

He bemoaned the low levels of compliance to the public health measures.

“Walk into town a lot of people, who have masks, have masks just up to the chin. Do not psychologically convince yourself that you are putting on a mask because its covering your mouth and chin. You are only putting on a mask if its covering your nose and you cannot inhale the COVID-19 virus or cannot exhale it and introduce it into the public. So we must ensure that these rules of masking up are observed,” Dr Chilufya said.

He said if there is no timely action, the capacity of the country’s clinical set up will be overwhelmed.

Dr Chilufya added that the rising numbers of COVID-19 were a very dangerous warning and would put pressure on the health system and space.

“UTH is now expanding the bed space for COVID-19 from 40 to 120 in order for us to decongest Levy [Mwanawasa Isolation Centre] and other provinces are equally establishing clinical areas where they will be managing it,” said Dr Chilufya.