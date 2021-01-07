It’s urgent for the Church to get more political – Musamba

WE must make sure that the Church in Zambia remains political to safeguard the lives of millions that are currently under threat, says development analyst Charity Musamba.

Dr Musamba said it was seriously irrelevant to ask the Church to “stay out of politics” when it was a well-known fact that the Church has always been part and parcel of Zambia’s political history.

“A kind reminder to some of our inconsiderate and selfish political leaders – it is commonly known and accepted that the Church must be ‘political’ but not ‘partisan.’ Our leaders should remember that politics entails the management of the development and governance processes of a country,” she said.

Musamba said the major difference between being “political” and “partisan’ was when a human being or institution’s conscience is applied in pursuit of the common good as guided by democratic virtues such as integrity, credibility, accountability, among others.

“Conversely, a human being or an institution is partisan when self and particularistic interests are pursued using the covers of public authority, and position as granted by virtue of affiliation to political power,” she said. “In short, when self-interest supersede the common good with total disregard for public accountability and institutional responsibilities! This means that the Church must be political but not partisan.”

Dr Musamba, a development studies lecturer at the University of Zambia, said people that were deeply familiar with Zambia’s political trajectory could attest that when appropriately and mutually engaged, the Church had always played a very positive role in ensuring that Zambia pursues developmentally-oriented as opposed to predatory politics.

She said the failure to see this positive role of the Church by some political leaders arises from their deeply-seated selfish interests and high levels of disregard for their own responsibilities.

“Biblically speaking, why was Jesus always concerned with the lives of the poor, down-trodden, widows, thieves and commercial sex workers? Why was Jesus pre-occupied with demanding socio-economic justice for the less privileged and poor? Why did Jesus dislike crooked and dishonest authorities? Why was He spending His precious time on earth protesting, arguing, challenging and even opposing unjust and selfish action especially among the rich and powerful? Briefly and simply put – Jesus was political! And so should the Church be,” Dr Musamba said. “Another question can also be asked – why did we decide to declare Zambia as a Christian Nation? Clearly, this decision was made to ensure that our politics and development processes are informed and influenced by Christian values? So why should the Church leave the political arena today?”

She said it was urgent for the Church to get more political than ever for unaccountable and unresponsive leadership.

She said the country had witnessed unprecedented levels of “distance” between the governed and the governors.

Dr Musamba said the Church had a role to bring back the leadership closer to the people.

She said Zambia had been experiencing growing tension particularly in terms of gender, social and political violence.

“So far the response of our leadership to this worry has not been inspiring. In some ways, they have become part and parcel of the problem. The Church is urgently needed to reconcile and establish peaceful relations in our homes, communities, societies and the entire nation,” she said.

Dr Musamba said the country’s development resources had been held captive by a few politically connected individuals.

“Yet, ordinary Zambians have been working hard to attain a democratic country where each and every person will be given an equal chance to access and benefit from public goods and services,” she said. “This is what a democratic Christian country should be aiming to become!

For this reason, the Church is needed to rekindle the ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ that has been switched off by the captors,” Dr Musamba said.

She said the Church was needed in light of pervasive socio-economic inequalities.

Dr Musamba noted that the gap between the majority poor and few rich Zambians was multiplying at supersonic speed.

She said more and more hardworking and honest people were becoming poor.

Dr Musamba said attaining decent and human relations would not only require new economic recovery plans.

“The Church has a crucial role in upsetting the tides of these inequalities. So instead of maliciously thwarting the well-intended mission of Church of ‘saving’ and ‘serving’ the people, would it not be more useful and fair if irresponsible and selfish political leaders, themselves, vacated the political arena? This would give the Church more space to continue with its noble work of building a just and fair Zambia for all,” said Dr Musamba.