Just Politics by Aaron Ng’ambi: The Year of Promise, 2021

There are a million reasons why we should be grateful and overly optimistic about this new year of 2021. After all that we have been through as a people, as families, as a nation and even as global citizens, to be alive in 2021 is nothing but a blessing. There is no doubt that this year seems to be a year of promise, a year to realise the true prospects for freedom, peace, justice, fairness, and equality not just for a few but for all people of the world. The coronavirus pandemic or COVID-19 has changed the realities of what we used to know as normal. The ravages of this pandemic have no limitations and do not discriminate against race, gender, political affiliation, and nationality. The year 2020 will be remembered for many unpleasant events, including the thousands upon thousands of lives lost to COVID-19. However, despite this gloomy past, the glad tidings of a possible vaccine either from Russia, the United Kingdom or the United States only makes 2021 the year of promise. There is indeed light at the end of the tunnel, not only with regards to dealing with the pandemic but in many aspects of our lives in the global scheme of things.

As for the Zambian people, the year 2021 is a year which has been described by many as the year of change with much anticipation for what it has in store for them. This year is a year for choosing, a year for redemption and a year for reckoning for our people. Today, our people have the right to expect much from our leaders this year because what we have witnessed throughout the past year has been nothing but regrettable, especially on the political front. Our leaders, both religious, political, and otherwise should do better and be held to a higher standard in ensuring that Zambia moves forward in a positive direction. Therefore, 2021 presents an opportunity for our people to right the wrongs of last year in this year without any excuses. We have an obligation as a people to correct all the errors and mistakes of the past if 2021 is to be truly a year of promise.

The founders of our country, under the slogan ‘one Zambia one nation’ had a clear vision of unity and prosperity for the nation. Unfortunately, it seems like we have a lot of work to do in this generation for us to realise the vision of our forebears. And I am hopeful that 2021 will be the beginning of us moving towards the Zambia we have long yearned for.

Perhaps, we should mention that some of the crucial components of arriving at a more perfect union as a nation is to make sure that there is justice and equality under the law for all our people. We must do everything we can for us to realise the promise of 2021 by ensuring that the rights of all people as guaranteed in the Republican constitution are safeguarded jealously. There is no place in our society for selective application or misapplication of the law, especially in terms of law enforcement. The violation of certain people’s rights with impunity by those in power should be a thing of the past. This country is too big and too precious to be destroyed by abuse of authority by those in power, or by a handful of individuals – the so-called politicians. Our struggle as a people of conscience is to keep our nation’s promise alive.

It is now exactly seven months away from the general elections scheduled for August 12, 2021. The country’s mood will change rapidly in the coming weeks and months ahead. In the midst of all the emotions and the heated debates ahead of us, we can only hope that our people will remember that regardless of who wins or looses the elections, we are all in the same team which is Mother Zambia. However, as part of the promise and hope of the new year, we pray that the elections of 2021 will be peaceful, transparent, free, and fair. There should be no bloodshed just because of an election. The killings of unarmed and defenceless citizens by the state police should be a thing of the past. Otherwise, those in charge of the police service should be reported to the International Criminal Court and be indicated for committing crimes against humanity. Our nation’s promise is that the police are to serve the people and not to intimidate or kill them, and so we hope that this promise is realised this year. Let us not forget that every year presents us with an opportunity for new beginnings. For a long time, our country has had many challenges in the economic sector. The depreciating Kwacha, high levels of debt, record numbers of unemployment and our people living in abject poverty are the realities of our time. The government of the Patriotic Front (PF) should assemble a team of experts to get to work and save the country from a collapsing economy.

The so-called economic recovery programme launched by the President of Zambia will not save this economy, which is in free fall because the so-called recovery programme is purely a partisan and not a national programme. In fact, it is nothing different from other measures and pronouncements the PF government has made in the past. The President would have done well to have appointed a team of experts who are non-partisan in the interest of the nation to revive the economy. I am sure that veteran politicians such as Mr. Ngandu Magande and other economists would be happy to help when called upon, to re-align the fundamentals of the economy thereby keeping our nation’s promise alive. My advice to the PF government is that; as a party, this year you should learn to first and foremost think of the interest of the people before the party and you will never go wrong. Let this year be a good year for all of us, but this can only be so if we make the right choices and do the right thing at all times.

To the opposition political parties in Zambia, it is an open secret that the people across the country are desirous for change. The whispering on street corners, the barbershop/ hair salon political talks and conversations on minibuses are all in favour of regime change. However, this much talked about change will not be an easy thing to achieve for the people. Therefore, it is incumbent upon the opposition, especially the alliance partners to be vigilant, sober, and honest with the Zambia people at all times. This year and this election will be historical for many reasons, and the role that the opposition will play in August cannot be underestimated. We hope that whatever the opposition does, it will be in the best interest of our country and will make this year (2021) a year of promise for all Zambians. In the final analysis, it is up to us as individuals, families and as a nation to make manifest the promises of our beloved country in 2021.

Email; aaronngambi@yahoo.com