LET’S UNITE FOOTBALL – MWENYA

CHILILABOMBWE-BASED football administrator Gideon Mwenya says there’s need to end divisions and 2021 should be used to unite everyone in football.

Mwenya, a vice-presidential candidate in the long awaited FAZ elections that were scheduled to take place last year in March but were halted due to court cases, says there is need for football administrators to be genuine over one another.

“We need to end divisions in football. I have always said solutions are within ourselves. All what we need to do is just to be genuine towards one another. You know football has lost and we all know that. There are a number of an unresolved issues. People like me, who is participating in the elections, we have been on hold for almost a year now. We now have the issue of FIFA that has not yet been sorted,” he said. “All these issues have affected football. Football is a unifying game and is played as a team and if we are divided, it is very difficult to achieve something. Everyone is important in football, starting from the ball boy to to the leadership. So we need to be united.”

He says there is need for God’s intervention to avoid football wrangles this year.

“In 2021, I think we invite the presence of God in our midst to show love to one another. To be united and forgive one another. I might over think but I have seen that there is hatred amongst ourselves and it needs to be washed away,” Mwenya said. “Some of the leaders that are managing football at the moment, are role models to others. What you do in football administration, others are learning from them. So they shouldn’t be making a bad precedent because of what you do today will be used to sort out other problems in future. So we have to try by all means to govern football in a manner that is right to everyone.”

He urges all to remember that Zambia is a footballing nation.

“Almost everyone is involved starting from the Head of State and other stakeholders, so everyone is eager to see how this turns out as 2021 should be a year of uniting all football the family. It should be a year of getting results and it should be a year to have elections in FAZ,” Mwenya said.

Asked how the delay in having elections has affected him, Mwenya said time has been wasted as a lot of things could have been done.

“The major issue that has been wasted in these delayed elections is time. Time has been lost. A lot of things could have been achieved if elections were held earlier. No one moves around to campaign without resources. It has affected us, it has affected everyone,” said Mwenya.