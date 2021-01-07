Lungu off to CB for 3-day visit

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is today expected on the Copperbelt for a three-day working visit.

Copperbelt permanent secretary Bright Nundwe said the visit is very important for the province.

Nundwe said President Lungu is purely “coming to tour developmental projects”.

“Yes I can confirm that His Excellency the President Dr Edgar Lungu is coming to the Copperbelt for a three-day working visit. The President is coming purely for developmental projects,” Nundwe said. “The President has an intense programme and it is to deal with issues of developmental projects.”

Nundwe said President Lungu would also worship with the Seventh Day-Adventist Church on Saturday in Kitwe.

“We are still in the COVID-19 pandemic so I want to urge people not to come in large numbers at the airport, but give support to the President,” said Nundwe.