POA is a great nuisance – Chihana

INTERNATIONAL Fellowship for Christian Churches (IFCC) president Simon Chihana says the public order Act is a great nuisance in Zambia because it only pleases ruling parties who use it to oppress the masses.

He says it is largely under the PF dispensation that the country has seen much oppression and killings and no one has ever been held responsible, from the police to the politicians.

Bishop Chihana, who was supporting Socialist Party’s declaration that once in power, the first law it would pass would be to repeal the POA, noted that ruling parties have used the law as a major weapon to deny citizens freedoms of assembly, association and expression.

Bishop Chihana said the colonialists used the POA to disperse Zambians in their gatherings and teargassing at will without consideration for their lives.

“The public order Act has never been used to protect the masses but to oppress them. It is the public order Act which was also used by the Kaunda regime to stop people like me from holding Gospel crusades in the name of cholera outbreak, as though cholera is airborne and not waterborne. I remember how a citywide crusade in Lusaka involving many churches in 1989 was stopped by the police and all my colleagues stood aside from me to fight the battle alone,” he said. “And I ended up going to the office of the prime minister General (Malimba) Masheke and who later told me that it was the Head of State Dr Kaunda who had issued the order to stop the Crusade and I was persuaded to see the president who in turn gave us the Mulungushi Hall and at this time I let my brothers go ahead without my involvement because I had achieved my goal.”

Chihana said future governments, especially after the 2021 elections, must get rid of the oppressive POA.

He noted that in the name of the public order Act evil leaders had oppressed opposition parties, locked up journalists, denied churches gathering for prayer, and pastors have been beaten up in pulpits and civil society groups harassed, whilst cadres of ruling parties have enjoyed their freedom just like in the colonial era.

Bishop Chihana said there has been an extreme imbalance of things where the POA is concerned which had created a lot of unnecessary fear in the Zambian people, which must be stopped.

“Why should people fear to live in their own land? Why should people fear to express their disappointment about something that they have perceived that their government which they elected is failing to fulfil it?” he wondered. “Why should free people be denied to demonstrate or protest when they are aggrieved about something? Why should people be stopped from showing solidarity in the thing they believe is of a good cause, and why should live ammunition be used on innocent citizens who are not even carrying any weapon at all, apart from their numbers and voices?”

“And all we have witnessed is silence whilst innocent citizens have been shot and killed by the police. The command centres are silent, Inspector General has no answers, the home affairs minister is not helpful either, and such just reminds me of how our 1989 crusade was stopped by the Lusaka Division Police command, who referred me to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Health referred me to the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister referred me to the President,” he recalled.

Bishop Chihana said the country can live without the oppressive documents and evil men would be restrained if a bad law was not supporting their cause.

On Sunday, Socialist Party president Fred M’membe said the Socialist government would have an obligation to ensure the right to freedom of assembly is fully protected, including when those to assemble protest against its policies and challenge it.

“And there’s no going back on this. There will be no but… It will not be replaced by any other Act. There will simply be no public order Act or any such other laws. The Constitution has enough protections for public order. We don’t need any other additional laws,” Dr M’membe said.

He noted that the colonial authorities and successive governments of Zambia have abused the public order Act.

Dr M’membe said the worst abuser of the public order Act is the current regime of the Patriotic Front and President Edgar Lungu.

“And we don’t want to be part of such injustices and abuses. We believe that the freedom of peaceful assembly enables individuals to express themselves as part of a collective, including by engaging in public marches, protests, pickets and demonstrations.

Assemblies can be platforms to advocate for change and for people to raise awareness about the issues that matter to them, whether it relates to human rights or otherwise. Assemblies often also have symbolic importance, such as in commemorating particular events or marking significant anniversaries,” he said.

Dr M’membe said the Socialist Party in government would not interfere with the right to peaceful assembly simply because it disagrees with the protesters’ views, and would ensure the right was enjoyed equally by all groups, without discrimination on any ground.

He maintained that effective protection of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly would not weaken the Socialist Party’s government.

“We believe that it will actually strengthen it. It helps foster a culture of open democracy, enables non-violent participation in public affairs, and invigorates discussions on important issues. Public assemblies also help to promote good governance by providing opportunities for the public to hold to account people and organisations with power,” said Dr M’membe.