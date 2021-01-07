There’s more to copper, gold mining than meets the eye – Tonga

THE 3RD – Liberation Movement says it believes that the truth about minerals in Zambia is that there is more to copper and now gold mining than meets the eye.

Party leader Enock Tonga said in a statement that since 1964, the mining industry had not benefitted the owners who happen to be the Zambian people because of total failure by the preceding governments to empower, develop and support the Zambian blood to privately and independently run the mines.

Tonga said the situation worsened after privatisation, which was done in bad faith.

He said mines were sold at give-away prices and most of the legal agreements entered into by the MMD government then, on behalf of the Zambian people favored most the so called new owners – the investors henceforth, disadvantaging the people of Zambia.

Tonga said privatisation only benefitted the few Zambian individuals who were either directly involved in the entire process or indirectly involved but well connected with the powers or systems that be.

He said to make the ailing situation even worse, for the past 31 years, successive governments had embarked on a path of changing the legislative governance on the mining sector like underclothes due to corruptible minds and personal interest leading to loss in appetite for new investments by potential investors in the backbone sector of Zambia’s economy.

“The investors have failed to properly project their long-term investments, they cannot plan ahead of time for fear of what would hit them in as far as policy inconsistency or shifting is concerned and the role the long arm of corruption would play in an event that government changed,” he said.

Tonga said with PF in the driving seat now, decisions were never taken, and if taken, they were either changed overnight or turned into political scandals thereby causing a lot of panic and uncertainty in the sector which in return affects the entire economy.

“Look at how our own young mining activities have been neglected, the small-scale mining cannot grow due to lack of capital investment which must be in form of cheap accessible credit finance being facilitated by the government,” he said. “As a result of greedy and fear of unknown the politicians have deliberately neglected our own potential small-scale mining sector which can significantly contribute to the economic development of Zambia. We believe that the truth about minerals in our Republic is that, there is more to copper and now gold mining, than what meets the eye.”

Tonga said Zambia’s economy remained weaker in the midst of plenty minerals mainly because of failure to promote value addition in the minerals extracted.

He promised that all agreements entered into by the previous governments would be revisited with a clear intent to repossess and investigate all the mines together with their sister and subsidiary companies home and abroad, which were subjected to the process of privatisation, folded and assets stripped off.

He said thereafter negotiation for resale would be considered to resume, if need be; but only with the serious investors, who would be ready to abide by Zambian governing laws.

Tonga said all the living who were directly or indirectly involved in the process of privatisation, less of commission of inquiry, would within the six months of the establishment of government be handpicked, arrested and prosecuted expeditiously.

“We know them all. All families who were directly affected in one way or the other as a result of the privatisation process will be compensated by the government,” he said.

Tonga said the party would encourage, develop and support the Zambian private owned companies to fully take up the mining daunting task and privately own the mines.

Tonga said 15 to 20-year tax concessions would be given to the Zambian owned private investment conglomerate in the mines.

He said the party would detach politics from mining sectors as there would be no patronage.

Tonga said there would be consistent mining legislative regime to secure certainty in the mining sector.

He said there would be support with collateral-free credit finance to the small-scale Zambian mining companies.

Tonga said the party would evaluate and ascertain to correct the various contractual obligations in copper and other minerals processing systems.

He said the party would focus on a mission mode, value addition – before copper and other minerals were exported.

“We will need to have it processed into finished products here in Zambia and not elsewhere. Make no mistake, by the use of non-bailable law on corruption, we will tackle corruption with the much need force it deserves – as always, corruption is our greatest enemy, hence, our stance on zero tolerance to corruption – no negotiations,” said Tonga.