Valuable life being wasted while leaders sleep peacefully – M’membe

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe says hunger affects children’s physical and cognitive development at all stages.

He said this in a statement issued from his Garden compound office in Lusaka.

Dr M’membe titled his statement: “wasting the lives of our children.”

He said today it did not hurt political leaders if a Zambian was hungry, if a Zambian child has no doctor, if a Zambian child suffers or is uneducated, or if a family has no housing.

He said it should hurt people even though it was not their brother, “our son or our father”.

“Being Christian demands that of us; human solidarity and decency demands that of us; being socialists entail commitment to solidarity,” he said. “Good political leaders, Christians, socialists should know that the life of a single Zambian is worth millions of times more than all the property of the richest or the power of most politically powerful man in this country.”

Dr M’membe is distraught that today Zambia is fourth hungriest country in Africa after the Central African Republic, Chad and Madagascar.

It further pains him that Zambia, in terms of hunger, is the fifth in the world after the Central African Republic, Chad, Madagascar and Yemen.

“The Central African Republic and Chad are deserts or semi deserts – they don’t have the rains, water and good agricultural soils we are blessed with,” Dr M’membe said. “Madagascar has had devastating natural calamities. Yemen has been destroyed by an unending civil war.”

Dr M’membe noted that hundreds of thousands of children in Zambia were today impacted by hunger.

“This is what it means for our children to be the fifth hungriest country in the world,” he said.

“Hunger affects children’s physical and cognitive development prenatally, perinatally, during early years, and some of the effects continue through adolescents and adulthood.”

Dr M’membe said some of the physical effects of hunger were malnutrition, stunted growth, wasting, babies born prematurely, low birth weights, and in extreme cases infant and child mortalities.

He added that other effects of hunger were poor health, physical symptoms like stomachaches and headaches, signs of worry, anxiety, and behaviour problems.

“Cognitive effects of hunger include babies who are born with smaller brain size, poor performance on measures of infant cognitive development, lower scores on both IQ (Intelligence Quotient) and achievement tests, likelihood of impaired mental and intellectual delays, and inability to engage fully in school,” explained Dr M’membe.

“How can valuable life be wasted in this way and our political leaders go to sleep peacefully and waste money in the way they are doing?”