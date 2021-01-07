ZAMBIANS SCARED OF PF ‘THAN COVID’ -CHANDA

KAWIMBE Chanda, a Lusaka resident, says he does not expect the PF to use the coronavirus pandemic to postpone this year’s elections.

The country is scheduled for Presidential and General Elections on August 12.

In the last few days, the Ministry of Health has been announcing increased numbers of new infections and deaths on a daily basis.

Chanda fears that PF could use the figures to postpone elections.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health announced 14 Covid deaths and 652 active cases.

Last week, health minister Chitalu Chilufya said the deadlier and fast spreading variant of COVID-19 was now established in Zambia.

“Elections should be held with or without COVID-19 because the damage that President Edgar Lungu and the PF government have done to the economy of this country is more than the damage that Covid has done. COVID-19 should not happen to be the main reason of postponing the elections of this year,” Chanda said in a statement. “The elections of this year are very important to every Zambian because everyone wants to see change. They (PF) are very scared to lose power because they’ve caused too much harm to this country.”

And Chanda said people could doubt the surge in COVID-19 figures because of their previous experience with the PF government.

He said previously, PF used COVID-19 to stop the opposition from mobilising.

“COVID-19 death updates by health minister Chitalu Chilufya may be true, but due to PF crooked ways of governance, those figures look like they are just manipulated so as to avoid elections. But it will not work because Zambians are very upset. Zambians are more scared to see PF retain power than they are scared of COVID-19,” Chanda said.

Meanwhile, Chanda has challenged PF members of parliament Tutwa Ngulube and Sydney Mushanga to improve the economic status of Kabwe.

He asked the duo to apply the same energy they exerted on promoting the failed Bill 10 to pushing for development in the area.

“And people of Central Province should wake up from their deep sleep. This year’s election, you vote for a person who can give you employment. Kabwe is the centre of production in terms of development. Talking of agriculture, Kabwe is the best; including water and minerals,” Chanda said. “But it has been left out in terms of development. It’s very sad that Tutwa Ngulube and Sydney Mushanga have wasted their whole term in office just fighting for Bill 10 to pass. If I were them, I would have taken the opportunity to reopen Mulungushi Textiles, Kabwe Industrial Fabrics and Namboard since they’re in the ruling party. The tarred roads that Dr Kenneth Kaunda left in Chimanimani, Bwacha, Ngungu, Nagoli, Lukanga Site & Service and Makulu are now gravel roads.”

He said the only development taking place in Kabwe was the painting of the Mukuyu tree and the new shopping mall near Mulungushi Textiles.

Chanda challenged the two MP to give Kabwe youths employment instead of using them to harm other citizens.