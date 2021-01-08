Banda warns ‘immature’ DP Kapoche aspirant

KAPOCHE Constituency Democratic Party aspirant Tabita Phiri has accused area member of parliament Charles Banda of corrupting traditional leaders with fertiliser so that they favour him.

But Dr Banda has warned Phiri that she will be made to pay for her immature politics.

In a statement, Phiri charged that the Patriotic Front was full of criminals, who want to dubiously remove people’s rights to vote.

She stated that in Kapoche Constituency where she would stand, Dr Banda had given traditional leaders with fertiliser so that they favour him.

“These people are criminals. They are trying to remove your right to vote. These people are not to be trusted. It doesn’t matter who they are; they are really abusing the people, they are abusing you,” she stated. “They are actually removing your clothes so that you remain naked in your own country. Don’t allow anyone kubwela kukutengelani (to come and get your) voter’s cards, ninshi bakucoserani (it means that they would have removed) your right to vote. You have the right to choose the leader of your choice, no one should walk over you like that.”

She accused Dr Banda of delivering fertiliser to chief Kathumba’s palace.

“Something is going on in chief Kathumba. What has happened and is still happening is that Charles Banda went to Kathumba’s palace to deliver fertiliser somewhere last week and from that time, chief Kathumba has gone flat out in villages to collect all the registration card numbers and voters’ card numbers as he has asked his village headmen and indunas to do that to which each induna and village headman bought two books to write down that and all the books have been returned to the palace,” Phiri claimed.

She said there was no need for the opposition to campaign if PF had already won through untrusted system.

“If Charles can do that to those chiefs there, that simply means a lot of chiefs have already been compromised and my question is: why are we campaigning and why should we campaign if PF has already won?” Phiri wondered.

She said last week, Dr Banda held a meeting in Nyanje village where he slaughtered two cows for people to eat and also dished out K10 notes to everyone who attended the meeting.

Phiri claimed that Dr Banda had grown cold feet due to the gigantic things she had done to the people of Kapoche Constituency when Dr Banda sat comfortably in his cabinet position.

“Charles Banda has been there for many years. What has he done to the people? All this time he was comfortable with his position but now he is cold feet after knowing there is a woman who has already helped her people. Those are my people, not Charles Banda’s people. Charles knows that I have already done a lot and my news is everywhere so that is what is making him feel scared,” she said.

On traditional leaders, Phiri said traditional leaders love money more than caring for their subjects.

“It is in history, chiefs sold their own people to slave hunters just because they loved money. That’s how they are! We have wolves in sheep skin in the name of chiefs…I know I am not supposed to speak ill about our chiefs, those are our people who take care of us but if they can allow themselves to be corrupted like this, then I don’t know what is behind it…” said Phiri

But chief Kathumba said he never received fertiliser.

He said the only thing he knows is what was given to the indunas in all chiefdoms in Sinda by Dr Banda’s people as a way to help indunas who work without getting paid.

“Tell her to investigate properly. Sometime back the minister (Charles Banda) told us to write the names of the indunas in all the chiefdoms and he never told us what he will do and now we just saw that he brought fertiliser for the indunas who received two bags each and not village headmen. When I was in the field, the youth chairperson (Pingilani Banda) came to tell me about the fertiliser for the indunas and I appreciated them because these indunas work without being paid so to consider them in that way I think it’s a good thing,” he said. “Even the one (Tabita) tell her to come to the palace on Tuesday so that we explain properly and that even herself she can come in to help indunas too.”

On writing down NRC and voters’ card numbers, Kathumba said it was his initiative to ensure that everyone in his chiefdom takes part in elections.

“People here don’t register as voters and that is our initiative to ensure everybody has registered to vote and it’s not in line with any politician. I told them to do that so that everyone in chief Kathumba takes part in the elections,” Kathumba explained.

Meanwhile, Dr Banda denied facilitating fertiliser to chief Kathumba personally.

He advised Phiri to play clean politics and to stop politics if she does not know how to play it.

He said the accusations are baseless.

“She is starting her politics on a wrong footing. The accusation is baseless. I have no idea about the exercise books being given to headmen by chief Kathumba to list down people who have registered as voters. I am a very wise politician and I will wait for ECZ to publish the register in order for me to know who registered. Why should I waste my time on a useless project like the one she is alleging? The ECZ have done the job and they will inform the nation accordingly,” Dr Banda said. “Tell her that she will be made to account for such immature politics.”

And Pingilani said he delivered fertiliser for the indunas after they asked for it.

“That fertilizer has nothing to do with politics. They had asked for it and being our parents, that’s how we thought of helping them. Even others like herself, Tabita, can help them too!” said Pingilani.