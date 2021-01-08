Chipata police hunt killers of 3yr-old-girl

POLICE in Chipangali district have launched investigations into the murder of a three-year-old girl whose lifeless body was found with a rope around her neck.

Eastern Province police deputy police commissioner Paul Achiume said the body of the deceased was found near Mambato village in chief Mshawa’s area.

He said the body was found by a passer-by on January 5, 2021.

“We had a report of murder which was reported on 5th January 2021 at around 17:30 hours. It is suspected to have occurred between 4th January 2021 around 15:00 hours and 5th January 2021 around 14:00 hours near Mambato village in chief Mshawa’s area,” Achiume said. “Richard Banda reported having found a dead body of an unknown girl aged between two and three years old tied on her neck with a fibre rope.”

He said Banda found the body of the deceased when he went to answer the call of nature.

Achiume said no arrest had been made but police were investigating the matter.

And Achiume said police in Chipata have arrested one person who was among the five people who robbed a 21-year-old woman of two phones and money.

He said Catherine Botha was attacked by five men on January 5 at around 16:00 hours near Chipata’s Pine View area.

“Catherine Botha of East Rise, Chipata reported that she was attacked and robbed of two MTN phones valued at K425 and cash money amounting to K200 by five unknown persons. The victim managed to apprehend one person with the help of other people. The victim complained of painful neck, chest and body pains as sticks were readily used in the act,” said Achiume.