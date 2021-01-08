Facebookers tell off ‘preacher man’ Lungu

FOLLOWERS of President Edgar Lungu yesterday emptied their frustrations over reports of massive scandals at Ministry of Health like the Honey Bee’s US $17million contract and distribution of defective condoms.

The followers have asked the Head of State to take action instead of reciting scriptures.

President Lungu had posted on his Facebook page that: “The Lord bless you and keep you; The Lord make his face shine upon you, And be gracious to you; The Lord lift up His countenance upon you. And give you peace. Numbers 6:24-26.”

The President’s citation had over 7,000 followers commenting by midday with some encouraging him while others rebuking him for not taking action against health minister Chitalu Chilufya and permanent secretaries over the exposed scandals.

One of his followers told him that next year “we are turning you into a papa, finish reading the whole bible, it won’t be long.”

Thomas Sipalo, who in comedy circles is popularly known as Diffikoti wrote: Which lord naimwe, do something, we are tired of scriptures…This is not being humble nikupwalala kwabwanji, people are stealing you’re busy preaching…#soannoying.”

Gifted King said: Which peace are you talking about, Mr President cause ine apa am on my way to VCT and my girl has just from calling ati aleluka saana (she is vomiting a lot). Please do something kuli honey bee na minister of health.”

Emmanuel Zulu TZ said: “In the last days many shall proclaim and call on His name, but it’s not all who shall inherit heaven so shall you not see state house come 12th August sir. God Almighty and people are angry with the current state of affairs in this country.”

Another thanked the President for sharing scripture with the people.

“It’s a busy day at the office though. We are waiting for your next post detailing how you plan to clean up the rot at the Ministry of Health today,” wrote the follower.

Lucky Muwowo wrote: “What has happened under the Ministry of health with Honey Bee is simply a tip of the iceberg. Many things are happening in different institutions under your watch your Excellency and we expect you, who is the head to take actions. The same people whom you are leading are the same people the ministry of health is endangering. This is a scandal. Your excellency, people whom you have entrusted with authority are failing you and taking advantage of your humbleness, but for once show leadership and let heads roll. There are so many people in Zambia with integrity who can do these jobs without compromising themselves. Please as our father figure and leader, I emphasize that you act on these issues and strengthen the institutions of governance such ACC, DEC etc to be effective and efficient without any interference. I pray that God gives you wisdom, guidance and good health as you lead us.”

Alvin Tyson wrote: “STOP quoting the bible when you do not obey its teaching…why quoting what you do not obey? You have messed with Zambians now you have gone to spiritual things, sin has really grown in you let those who fear God and obey quote His word.”

Cynthia Misscute Kumwenda said: “The Lord is trying to keep us but you’re not. Sir open a church if you want to preach pastor Lulu.”

Mirriam Makumba said: “Sir, let’s talk about the Ministry of Health first. Brainwashing us with bible verses might not help this year.”

Correta Reeds: The Lord won’t keep us well if you the President is acting as if theliz no Presido. Why is [it] that Minister of Health doesn’t fear you? Are you part of this conspiracy? Why do you protect him so much? Can’t he be fired? Is he immune? As a voter, I’m waiting for your actions on this scandal at Ministry of Health otherwise…will conclude that you are also part of his actions and we shall think in those lines in August.”

Musonda Humphrey wrote: “This is the last thing we want to hear from you Sir, tell us how your government allowed the madness and criminality from Honey Bee to progress. Good Morning.”

Patson Mutambo hoped President Lungu was not hiding in scriptures over the hardship Zambians were experiencing due to “your Failed leadership sir”.

Roydah Namposya said: “The lord is doing his very best to keep us safe, the only problem we have at the moment is you and your Ministry of Health. Handle the ministry of health issues as soon as possible. It is high time we all learnt to replace prayer with logic (it is not all the time kulepepafye ukwabula ukutontokanya). How will one get healed from a particular disease if they pray consistently but are being given expired drugs as medication?”

Isaac Zimba reminded President Lungu that he had fired someone who accidentally had his X rated video exposed yet he was failing to fire someone whose ministry had failed to account for millions of public funds and put millions of Zambians’ lives at risk.

“And here you are; shamelessly giving us scriptures. IAM ASHAMED TO HAVE VOTED FOR YOU,” he wrote.

Geoffrey Tembo said: “Mr president, we didn’t elect you to be reading us scriptures, we elected you to lead the country, on serious issues you’re quiet, maybe we find you a church that you will be leading and not the country.”

Michael Taonga Phiri wrote: “Good Morning Mr President, Please your whip needs to be cracked at MoH. We are tired of people denting the party’s name and above all your name. What is happening at MoH is not something to look past but show leadership and show them who’s [the] boss. The buck stops at you Mr President. Good day.”

Muzike Wabululami wondered how safe Zambians were under his leadership.

“Look at how we have been exposed to danger by your health minister? Please dismiss hon. Chilufya and other involved officials. We can’t pretend saying amen when the situation is bad,” he said.

Nancy Prishaan’s mum: “Mr. President, I hope you watched the PAC sittings yesterday (Wednesday) just in order for you to have a deeper review of the chaps messing up your regime and shall cost you votes. ‘Genocide’ has been committed through defective condoms. People out there are confused because they don’t know how they got HIV, ma Syphilis, ma HPV and Pregnancy despite wearing condoms. Plus expired drugs. Heads must roll!”

Chibeka Chibamba said: “Nice quote from the book of Numbers Dr President. Yes, Numbers is what we’ll use in a couple of months. Numbers. Lots and lots of Numbers. And the Lord will make his face shine upon us.”

DJEasy Umu Zambian said the Honey Bee scandal did not start yesterday.

He said if the President was serious about the nation, he could have fired Dr Chilufya a long time ago.

“Unfortunately, it seems he benefits from these corrupt schemes,” he wrote.

Jay Jay styles wrote: “My dear president, don’t force yourself on something u are not good at because u will end up harming innocent Zambians…God loves you very much and I think there’s great life out of power for u..u can be a gud Evangelist.”

Florence Lungu said: “Surely sir the Lord has his grace upon us, but there are times when God can allow the devil to inflict his children. Like Job in the bible, it was not God’s intention to afflict Job with all the affliction Job went through, but he allowed the devil to do it, so that God’s name can be glorified. This is what is happening in our country. We your children are looking up to you but it’s like you have turned a deaf ear to our cries. But one day, all that the devil thought he had dealt with Job was given back ten times. Do not mention the name of God in vain.”