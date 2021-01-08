Govt blocks HH flying into Ndola

AIRPORT authorities in Lusaka yesterday blocked UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema from flying to Ndola.

Hichilema was scheduled to attend the burial of Copperbelt Province UPND youth chairman Ronald Bwalya Manenga in Kitwe.

Manenga died in a road accident on the Ndola-Kitwe dual carriageway, on his way to Ndola, on Monday.

He was interred at Nkana East cemetery yesterday.

Hichilema was scheduled to fly on a chartered plane, via Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

In a 13-minute video posted on Hichilema’s Facebook page yesterday, a pilot who was supposed to fly Hichilema, is seen and heard explaining ‘blocking’ from flying.

“There’s this official notice that no one is allowed to fly into the Copperbelt today – a local operator. International flights are allowed but not any local flights are allowed anywhere in the Copperbelt,” the pilot briefed Hichilema, his special assistant for special duties Mubita Nawa and UPND deputy secretary general (politics) Patrick Mucheleka.

“So, I’m afraid we have to cancel our flight. There’s no reason given and there’s nothing we can do here.”

Mucheleka was disenchanted that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) or the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) did not even have the courtesy to give them, through the pilot, any reason why local flights into the Copperbelt have been cancelled.

“We can only speculate. This has serious implications!” said Mucheleka.

Nawa was shocked that one person, apparently President Edgar Lungu, could make the airspace of the entire Copperbelt Province to close.

President Lungu left Lusaka yesterday for a three-day political excursion in some Copperbelt Province towns.

Hichilema, with a snigger, reacted that: “I can’t believe what is going on!”

The opposition leader later posted a short message on his Facebook page, talking about him being blocked.

“We have been told that we cannot land at any of the public airports, including private airstrips on the Copperbelt. Our team was given clearance way before today but suddenly we are being stopped,” stated Hichilema. “This is uncalled-for but fellow Zambians when you see such just know that it’s time for change and together we must democratically remove the corrupt PF regime and its dictator.”

And police sealed off Kalulushi airstrip where Hichilema was supposed to land en-route to Kitwe for a funeral.

This forced Hichilema to follow Manenga’s funeral service via Zoom.

Hundreds of police officers deployed between Ndola and Kalulushi.

When word went round that Hichilema was to arrive on the Copperbelt via the Kalulushi airstrip, police sealed off the place.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu arrived in Ndola on a three-day ‘working’ visit to the Copperbelt.

UPND national chairman Mutale Nalumango said it was a shame that police acted to block Hichilema from attending the funeral.

“Hakainde went as far as the airport but he was stopped from coming here. We should not live like that. Hakainde wanted to come here but he was stopped. This is so bad and we need to correct things,” said Namulango.

Meanwhile, Hichilema addressed the funeral service via Zoom from Lusaka.

He said it was shocking that the authorities can now stop citizens from attending funerals.

“I would have loved to mourn our freedom fighter Ronald Manenga, but what this autocracy of leadership has other ways of doing things, by blocking others from attending funerals,” said Hichilema. “This is a country that can be run better. But today it is not for that but to honour Manenga who is our freedom fighter, who demonstrated his leadership through the challenges of this province.”

But Patriotic Front Copperbelt chairman Nathan Chanda said President Lungu was not on the Copperbelt to cause confusion or block anyone.

Chanda said President Lungu was in the province specifically for developmental projects.