Govt should help in climate mitigation, adaptation strategies – Chimya

THE Zambia Alliance of Women has called for urgent investment in climate resilient infrastructure and a measure to combat effects of climate change.

Executive director Edah Chimya said the government should help the people to embrace climate mitigation and adaptation strategies without separating the two because they were two sides of the same coin.

Chimya said ZAW had received a lot of complaints from farmers that their crops were not only affected by the current flooding but their food security was also being threatened.

She wondered what would happen if their problem was not adequately sorted out but also what would be the status of the people in areas if the bridges got washed away by the heavy rains.

Chimya said there was need to get together and find solutions to the problems affecting the people

She said climate change was there to stay and the people could only work towards finding solutions together.

While mitigation efforts would lower or remove greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere, Chimya explained that adaptation efforts would help to adjust systems and communities to withstand the impact of climate change in their areas.

She said this could be done by protecting wetland, securing local people land rights, decentralising energy distribution promotion of agro-forestry and building resilient communities.

Chimya further urged the people to be environmental focused in their own small ways.