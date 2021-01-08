Mukuni urges Lungu to fire Kampyongo, Kanganja

SENIOR chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya people of Southern Province has requested President Edgar Lungu to relieve home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo and Kakoma Kanganja over extrajudicial killings.

Almost a fortnight ago, police shot dead State prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND member Joseph Kaunda as they dispersed unarmed supporters who had turned up to give solidarity to Hakainde Hichilema who was summoned to police service headquarters for questioning.

In a statement, Mukuni expressed gratitude that President Lungu had informed the Diplomatic corps accredited to Zambia how seriously he viewed the extrajudicial killing of two innocent Zambians.

“Indeed this is as it should be in an institutional democracy that Zambia is supposed to be. Depriving citizens of their right to life through extrajudicial executions is a gross human rights violation that transgresses our Constitution and several other international conventions that Zambia is a signatory to,” he said. “However, I wish to put it on record that until and unless the President addresses the principal causes of these murders by the police whose prime allegiance is to protect lives of people, the wonderful promises he is making will be viewed as a mere academic exercise, in the eyes of the people.”

Mukuni said the militarisation of the police and the institution’s aggression against civilian populations had been advocated by two individuals whose duties the President must relieve.

“While appreciating the President’s prerogative to choose who he wishes to work with in carrying out national duties, in order for Mr Lungu to retain integrity and trust in his efforts at the reformation of the Zambia Police, he must fire home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo and Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja,” he said.

Mukuni suggested that the President goes further by allowing for independent investigations of previous extrajudicial killings carried out by police against supporters of his political opponents under the watch of Kampyongo and Kanganja.

“The perpetrators of these heinous crimes are known thugs who roam the streets as free men. They must be brought to book and face the full wrath of the law,” said Mukuni. “Once the above two matters are dealt with to their logical conclusion, then the President’s assurance to the diplomatic community will be taken seriously by the diplomats themselves, but most importantly the citizens of Zambia.”