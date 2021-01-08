PoA must go

The public order Act has been with us since 1955 and its impact on political participation has been very negative.
Whatever the public order Act’s purpose in maintaining the rule of law, it has mainly served as a tool to undermine the human rights that are essential to a democracy and must go.
It is a fact that those in power have consistently used the vague and overly broad provisions of the public order Act to limit rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.
The public order Act has been widely abused under the pretext of protecting public order.
The public order Act has been used to undermine the rule of law and has also served as a tool to undermine the human rights that are essential to a democracy, and has done this under successive governments that wish to hold on to power or wish to silence any opposing ideas.
We therefore welcome the commitment made by the Socialist Party to repeal the public order Act if elected into government. And we urge all other political parties to make similar commitments to which the public, the Zambian voters, can hold them to account.
We are comforted by the Socialist Party’s pledge because its president, Dr Fred M’membe, has been very consistent in his opposition of the public order Act and it will be very difficult for him to renege on his pledge. Dr M’membe was the first person in the early 1990s to challenge the constitutionality of the public order Act in the High Court. Represented by State Counsel John Sangwa he challenged the public order Act before judge Lombe Chibesakunda, then a High Court judge. He was also sent to prison illegally for a month by Parliament for criticising its conduct on the public order Act.
If we get such commitments from our politicians in the run up to the August 12 elections, it will be possible to repeal this colonial legislation.
