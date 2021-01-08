SUSPEND CHILUFYA – TI-Z…MoH risks becoming epicentre of corruption

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) has urged President Edgar Lungu to suspend heath minister Chitalu Chilufya and his two permanent secretaries to pave way for a serious independent investigation into the issues that have been raised.

TIZ says it finds it scandalous that those entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the health of the nation could so recklessly put the very health of citizens at risk seemingly because of the corrupt acts of a few selfish individuals, hell bent on stripping this country of its much needed resources for their own private gain.

Executive director Maurice Nyambe said the health of the nation is far too important to allow it to be threatened by the whimsical desires of a few selfish individuals who see nothing wrong with flouting laid down regulations and procedures in a bid to enrich themselves at the expense of the majority Zambians.

Nyambe said TIZ was appalled by revelations made during the appearance of the Ministry of Health, Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA), Medical Stores Limited (MSL), Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) and Honeybee

Pharmacy Limited, before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on January 5 and 6, 2021.

Nyambe said among the worrying issues were that: the Ministry of Health allowed the countrywide distribution of medical supplies (condoms and gloves among others) that they knew were unsafe; the Ministry failed to properly account for a reported ZMW63 million which remained from the ZMW4.6 billion allocation it received from the Ministry of Finance; and the Ministry awarded a US $17 million contract to Honeybee Pharmacy Limited, despite the company having 17 irregularities as reported by ZAMRA.

He said given the pivotal role that the Ministry of Health plays in ensuring the good health of the nation, TI-Z found it unacceptable that the ministry could abdicate that crucial responsibility by presiding over and facilitating a process that resulted in millions of Zambian citizens being put at risk as a result of using medical supplies that were unsafe.

Nyambe said the negligence on the part of the Ministry meant that frontline health workers were exposed to COVID-19 through the use of the gloves, while users of the condoms in question were exposed to sexually transmitted infections and risks of unplanned pregnancies.

Nyambe said additionally, it had not come as a surprise that the Ministry of Health was yet again being cited for failure to account for public funds.

“We have over the years raised concern around the financial mismanagement and questionable procurement processes that appear to be rife at the Ministry. Even as recent as four months ago, we released a report from one of our projects that showed that the gaps existing in the Ministry’s handling of the COVID-19 donations were a potential conduit for corruption, which was confirmed a few weeks later by the Auditor General’s report showing that Covid funds were indeed misappropriated,” he said. “As TI-Z, we are concerned that the Ministry of Health risks becoming the epicentre of corruption and the revelations from the PAC hearing will do little to convince the general public otherwise.”

He said in the wake of the revelations, TI-Z strongly urges President Lungu to seize the moment and demonstrate his commitment to fight corruption, a commitment that in TI-Z’s view had largely been given lip service so far.

Nyambe urged President Lungu to suspend the Minister of Health and both permanent secretaries at the Ministry to pave way for a serious independent investigation to be conducted into the issues that have been raised and consider constituting a Commission of Inquiry to get to the bottom of the scandals and to make recommendations that all officials implicated face punitive action, including prosecution where necessary.

So far, suspended permanent secretary Kakulubelwa Mulalelo has been stripped of her functions as controlling officer.

According to Ministry of Health sources, Mulalelo who struggled to explain financial and contractual issues before the Public Accounts Committee this week was actually suspended two weeks ago.

“Even as Kaku was appearing before PAC she was coming from home. She’s on a one-month suspension but the big issue is that she has been stripped of the functions of controlling officer in light of financial and contractual irregularities highlighted in the Auditor General’s report which also took centre stage before the PAC,” sources said. “The functions of PS administration at Ministry of Health are now being administered by Dr Kennedy Malama, who doubles as PS – technical services. The problem for her is that even if her suspension is lifted she can’t be reinstated as controlling officer. This issue of mismanagement has reached higher offices. The President has been written to. But we all know that the PS is ‘not the controlling officer’ at the Ministry of Health – everyone else knows who is in charge. To clean up the ministry, there’s need to suspend even the Minister himself. As it were, Kaku is a victim of circumstances. But this is a lesson to other controlling officers, PSs, not to be used by ministers or any another officer because when time to account comes, they’ll be on their own. For ministers, they will always say, ‘I’m not the controlling officer’. Kaku maybe arrested for sins committed by somebody higher. But if Kaku cooperates with investigators, given how she lamentably failed to explain herself before the PAC, the real person behind these irregularities, transactions, will be exposed. Let her state how she was used, who gave instructions. It’s unfair that Kaku has been suspended and stripped of her functions yet when Dr Chitalu Chilufya was facing corruption charges, he was not even suspended. And we all remember that when the AG’s report came out, Dr Chilufya dismissed it as being trash, not correct.”

“We believe that it is time another government entity was given the responsibility of procuring on behalf of the Ministry of Health until such a time that the Ministry puts its house in order,” he said. “TI-Z further wishes to reiterate its call for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and other law enforcement agencies to take keen interest in what has been transpiring at the Ministry of Health and conduct their own investigations to ascertain whether they need to take any action.”

Nyambe said TI-Z particularly calls on the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA), which was mandated by Section 6, subsection 2 (a) of the public procurement Act of 2008 to ensure transparency and accountability in public procurement, to step up to the plate and take action against what was a clear disregard of the provisions of the Act by the MoH.

“Our suspicion is that the revelations that have come through the PAC hearing could be just a tip of a very big iceberg, and the need to reveal the whole extent of the rot cannot be overemphasized.

We further wish to remind all stakeholders that the Ministry of Health has in the past suffered the ignominy of cooperating partners withdrawing all their support to the health sector, and we fear that we could be heading in that direction if action is not taken to stop the rot,” he said. “The consequences of such a move would be grave as the majority of poor and vulnerable citizens would be the ones to bear the brunt. The Ministry of Health has once again let down the people of Zambia and the donors who at the incidence of COVID-19 donated materials and finances to help in this fight but the behaviour of the Ministry does not inspire many to give generously especially when we are experiencing a new variant of the pandemic.”

Nyambe drew attention to the importance of not just taking action to address the glaring anomalies obtaining at the Ministry of Health, but also being seen to take that action.