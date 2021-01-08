TALC urges govt to prioritise ‘high risk’ people for Covid vaccine

THE Treatment Advocacy and Literacy Campaign has urged the government to ensure that once COVID-19 vaccines are in the country, priority should be given to those that are at a higher risk of infection.

It calls on the government to ensure transparency, accountability and equity in both the provision and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in the event that the country receives the consignment by February as anticipated.

Programme manager Clever Chilende said TALC had welcomed the move by the government to import COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organisation facility aimed at supporting selected poor countries to have access to prevention vaccines as well.

He said targeted interventions would drastically reduce new COVID-19 infections as those most vulnerable to the pandemic would have first access to the vaccine and in the process reducing their vulnerability and chances of possible death should they end up being infected.

Chilende said vaccines worldwide represent the most impactful advancement in public health to date.

“Therefore, the announcement by the Ministry of Health through the Office of the Director of Infectious Diseases Professor Lloyd Mulenga is indeed very good news as it will help in stopping the further spread of new COVID-19 infections,” he said.

Chilende said in the past few months, the country had not only dropped its guard against COVID-19, but also exhibited laissez-faire attitude and behaviours not befitting those that want to triumph over the pandemic as can be seen by non-observance of guidelines that have been put in place.

“This is time to reflect on our past practices and ensure that we put our house in order to avoid consequences being brought about by the new wave of COVID-19. We also urge government to ensure that once vaccines are in the country, priority should be given to those that are at a higher risk of COVID-19 infections,” said Chilende. “Targeted interventions in this regard will drastically reduce new COVID-19 infections as those most vulnerable to the pandemic will have first access to the vaccine and in the process reducing their vulnerability and chances of possible death should they end up being infected.”