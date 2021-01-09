3RD-LM to roll out low cost housing programme

THE 3RD-Liberation Movement says it will roll out a massive low cost housing programme to ensure that most Zambian families have a decent and permanent house of their own.

President Enock Tonga said all shanty compounds would be razed in phases to pave way for properly planned housing units and all affected persons would be compensated immediately, and all residential addresses to be registered.

“We will roll out a massive Low Cost Housing Programme (LCHP) to ensure that by the time Zambia will be completing 91 years of her independence, 90 per cent of Zambian family will have a decent and permanent house of its own,” he said.

Tonga said the programme would be an innovatively designed scheme that dovetails various existing programmes and also encourages the housing sector by appropriate policy interventions and affordable credit availability including interest subventions, where necessary.

He said the initiated programme would ensure that these houses were equipped with all the basic facilities such as toilet, piped water supply, electricity and proper access.

Tonga said schools, clinics, hospitals, police post and play grounds or recreation centres would be planned for in all the housing unit locations.

He said to do this, the country should

prioritise resources allocation towards housing.

Tonga said all land shall fairly and equitably be accessed in accordance with the law and be put to good use to the benefit of all Zambians.