ARC SAVE Travel, Tours plead with court not to dismiss its claim against Kaizar

ARC Save Travel, Tours and Car Hire limited has pleaded with the court not to dismiss the matter in which it has sued Kaizer Zulu for non-payment of K132,665.00 for purchase of air tickets.

The travel agency has urged the Lusaka High Court not to dismiss the matter until Zulu makes full payment of the outstanding debt, as he has only paid K50,000.

In its statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court principal registry, ARC said Zulu, a former special assistant to the president for politics, engaged it between October 25, 2017 and November 27, 2017 for provision of tickets for various individuals on his account.

The plaintiff said Zulu was issued some invoices on the account and had a remaining balance of K132,665.00 which has not been settled to date.

ARC said it has engaged Zulu through its directors on several occasions reminding him of his indebtedness but to date he has not settled the balance.

It said there had been a negative response from Zulu when the company through its advocates Messrs Andrew and Partners wrote a demand letter to him on June 12, 2020, which he has avoided to receive as he has been avoiding phone calls from the law firm.

ARC said all efforts to locate the whereabouts of Zulu have proved futile even after engaging a courier service to locate him at his last known place of business.

“The defendant has made promises through WhatsApp messages to one of the directors Jessy Longwe but to date he hasn’t fulfilled his promises,” read the statement.

The plaintiff said Zulu has refused, neglected and denied to have the balance of K132,665 on his account cleared.

ARC said it had suffered grave loss and inconveniences owing to the failure by Zulu to settle the balance.

It wants damages for loss of funds, interest at the Bank of Zambia short deposit rate from date of issue of the writ to date of judgment and thereafter at the commercial bank lending rate.

The travel agency also wants costs incidental to the proceedings and any other relief the court might deem fit.

Due to lack of progress in the matter, the court issued a notice asking the parties to show cause why the matter had not progressed on October 21, 2020.

But Lorraine Shachinda, an advocate for ARC Save Travel Tours and Car Hire limited, in an affidavit in support of notice to show cause, said that the court process was not served on Zulu as the company failed to locate him.

Shachinda said the other reason service was not effected was that Zulu’s associate, Fredrick Chilobwa, who was issued a writ and statement of claim learnt of the proceedings against Zulu when he went to receive the said process.

She said Chilobwa made a payment of K50,000 on August 25,2020 which was deposited into the client’s account of the firm on August 26,2020 and later transmitted to the plaintiff.

Shachinda explained that the travel agency has not made and application before court to serve Zulu by way of substituted service (advertisement) as he had promised to settle the balance so that it could discontinue the matter to save the court’s time.

“The lack of progress in this matter was necessitated by the commitment on the part of Zulu through his associate in hope that once full payment is received the matter would be discontinued forthwith,” Shachinda said.

She said that the court was vested with the power to dismiss an action if there was no progress within 60 days of filing an action, but sought its indulgence not to dismiss the matter saying the delay was not deliberate and that Zulu had not made a full payment.

“We humbly crave your indulgence in not having the matter dismissed and we have since managed to trace the whereabouts of the defendant and service has since been effected,” said Shachinda.