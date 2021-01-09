Catholic Bishops urge vigilance following surge in Covid cases

THE Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops says it is the moral responsibility of everyone to ensure Zambia does not plunge into the undesirable worst possible scenario.

In a statement on the COVID-19 situation in the country to all Catholics and people of goodwill, ZCCB director for health Bishop Patrick Chisanga said everyone had reliably been informed by the Ministry of Health that the second wave of the pandemic had firmly been established in Zambia.

“There is an escalation in both the number of confirmed cases and the number of deaths. This surge in cases is further accompanied by an increase in the severity of the disease requiring hospitalisation and oxygen therapy,” Bishop Chisanga, who is also Mansa Diocese bishop, said. “The new infections are more transmissible and more widely spread in terms of geographical locations. If this trajectory continues, the lockdown of epicentres would be inevitable, with all the devastating consequences of such a situation. Our memories are still fresh with the disruption of our social, economic and religious life experienced in the past months when restrictions were imposed and institutions closed.”

He said everyone ought to act responsibly always and everywhere as brother and sister’s keepers.

“Once again, we ask you to critically think about protecting yourselves and others. We strongly urge you to follow the guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health and the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) in order to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” he said.

Bishop Chisanga said the guidelines include masking up; washing hands or sanitise as often as was necessary; observing physical distance; avoiding unnecessary travel; avoiding large group gatherings (and limit the number of people at funerals and weddings, etc.); sharing information with others on COVID-19 prevention; and seeking medical attention and guidance in good time.

“Let us continue to be vigilant and praying for one another. Further guidance shall be provided by the Bishops’ Conference if the situation calls for such,” said Bishop Chisanga.