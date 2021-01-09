FICHITE NOT OUR MEMBER – FAZ

THE Football Association of Zambia says convicted former Zambia international Dudley Fichite who has been added to Super League side Prison Leopards’ technical staff is not fit to stay on the bench.

Fichite, who featured for the Zambia national soccer team as a striker from 1999 to 2004, won the golden boot in the super league after finishing top of the scorer’s chart with 17 goals in the 2001 season with Green Buffaloes.

He was incarcerated after sexually abusing and infecting his nine-year old niece with HIV in 2016.

After Fichite appealed his 25-year sentence in the Supreme Court he was handed a life sentence that he currently serves at Kabwe’s Mukobeko Maximum Correctional Facility.

However, the convict was surprisingly honoured with the appointment to coach Prison Leopards, a move that has been criticised by many stakeholders, especially interest groups.

And FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala told The Mast in an interview that Fichite does not qualify to be on the bench of the Correction Boys and he is not a FAZ member.

“As far as we know he (Fichite) is not a member of FAZ and he is not supposed to sit on the bench. And so far, we have written to Prisons to stop using him in all FAZ organised football activities. He is not registered and he is not recognised as a coach,” said Kashala.

Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) commissioner general Chisela Chileshe is quoted in the media that the correctional authorities had given Fichite, 42, who is under rehabilitation, a responsibility to drill the Kabwe side.

Dr Chisela said the command took advantage of Fichite’s coaching expertise to help the team.

“Talent enhancement is better for those that made mistakes. Fichite is a good example of correction and not sitting on talent. We will ensure that inmates with talent compete in various sports disciplines,” said Dr Chisela at the annual sports gala in Kabwe. “I have attached coach Fichite to the team and given him authority to travel with the team.”