Let residents voice out in primary selection of MPs, Noombo tells UPND

A SENIOR citizen says the UPND in Southern Province should strictly scrutinise the adoption of designate members of parliament in all the 19 constituencies.

Ernest Noombo, a resident of Moomba Constituency, east of Monze town, told The Mast from Chisekesi, Pemba district that the UPND should not adopt parliamentary candidates, by virtue of the influence exerted by the opposition party’s constituency leadership structures.

He also complained that some UPND officials in Southern Province were serving in both constituency and district leadership structures.

Noombo spoke in Chitonga.

“Why should they serve in both structures of the party, as if they are the only ones who are available and capable to lead?” Noombo asked.

“I want to tell the UPND to listen to what the ordinary people in the constituencies are saying. They cannot just be adopting MPs simply because those people are sponsoring football tournaments in the constituency they want to stand.”

He said people should be adopted to stand as members of parliament based on the approval rating given in their favour by the electorates.

Noombo insisted that it could not even be the UPND secretariat to adopt would-be lawmakers.

“Let the people who live in all the 19 constituencies here (in Southern Province) be allowed to voice out in the primary selection of their MPs,” he said. “What has made us end up with certain undesirable MPs is the tendency by the UPND entirely relying on constituency executives imposing parliamentary candidates. As a senior citizen, I hope that will not be entertained once adoptions for this year’s elections start.”

Noombo further argued that people whose adoption is solely tied to constituency or district executives end up serving only those who fought for their adoption.

“An MP must firstly be answerable to the ordinary people in his or her constituency. We shouldn’t have a situation where they become beholden to only the executives who adopted them. No!” said Noombo. “Proper leadership entails that they should be responding to the needs of the poor people. So, the senior people in the UPND should listen to what I’m saying. Let there be people-driven parliamentary candidates’ adoptions throughout Southern Province.”