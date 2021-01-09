One doesn’t need money to stay fit, says Bwalya

CARSLEY Madalas Football Club chairman Hensley Bwalya says one does not necessarily need money to stay fit.

Bwalya whose social football team travels far and wide at weekends to play social football with mostly retired players, said in an interview that staying fit through sport remains an integral part of a healthy lifestyle.

“I believe that everyone has to exercise to stay healthy. You can run, practice a healthy walk and all other forms of exercises. You don’t need to have money to pay at the gym to keep fit,” said Bwalya who also sponsors the club. “Us we keep fit through madalas (social) football. You can see we are very competitive, we train during the week and play at the weekends. So, we are very fit because sports keep us very fit, which is important to the health of a human being.”

Former Chipolopolo defender and current Zambia Under-20 assistant coach Billy Mwanza is part of the team, including Fred Siame popularly known as ‘Schemer’, a former Circuit Chiefs midfielder and now a football coach.

Carsley FC at the weekend hosted Zesco Madalas formed by former Zesco United players such Clive Hachilensa, Enock Sakala, Mathews Chikwete and other former stars.

Casley won the match 2-0 at the Kamfinsa grounds in Kitwe.

Kitwe has some of the most active social football teams by business executives, notable among them Savers FC and Ravens.

Bwalya is also one of the proprietors of FAZ Copperbelt Division One League side Mutondo Stars FC where he is vice-president in charge of administration.