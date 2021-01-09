PF is using KCM for political Survival, says Teleshi

NCHANGA Constituency aspiring candidate Arthur Teleshi says the PF is using Konkola Copper Mines for its political survival on the Copperbelt.

In late December 2020, provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu announced the splitting of KCM into two entities – Konkola SmelterCo and Konkola Mineral Resources Limited. According to a memorandum to all employees, the decision was made to make the troubled mining company viable. KCM employees will be transferred to the two new entities and given new contracts and the split takes effect in February 2021.

But Teleshi said the PF is not thinking about the sustainability of the mine and the welfare of the miners.

“This move is more about the PF’s political survival on the Copperbelt than it is about the sustainability of the mine and the welfare of the miners. If KCM means well for the miners pay them their severance packages in full so that as they move on to the two new entities or as they venture out into something else, they start on a clean slate,” Teleshi said. “Also if PF government means well for the mine let them just mobilise funds and resources to recapitalise the mines to achieve higher production and better conditions of service for the employees, and they should be very transparent about it. A well remunerated employee is highly motivated and much more productive.”

He said everything happening at KCM is all political than saving the mine and the welfare of miners.

“In my opinion and from friends in the mines who have critically analysed this move, it seems to be more political than it is about saving the mine and the welfare of the miners. The miners are asking, if this split is in good faith, why have they decided to pay the severance packages in three installments?” Teleshi asked. “The first instalment will be paid between February and March, then second one will be done after six months while the third and final after another six months.”

He said the PF was trying to play on the minds of miners so that they vote for the ruling party.

“This move is just to play on the miners’ minds so that they can stick to and vote for the PF as they’ll feel the PF still owes them something. This is almost the same scenario as when someone owes you money, the thought of them shifting from the area or them changing their contacts is never welcome at all. You always want them close by and you keeping an eye on them till they settle your money,” Teleshi said.

He said there was now fear in the mining community that should the PF leave office after August 12 elections, the miners risk their other installments not being paid by the government that would come into power.

“I feel for the miners. They are being used like pawns in a chess game. These packages will be paid during the time people will be preparing for campaigns and psychologically I’m sure the mining community’s allegiance will be with the PF. They’ll be the heroes of the day because they would have put money in the miners’ pockets and much more pending to be given,” said Teleshi.