Simbao pays back K61,700 to the State

FORMER transport and communications minister Kapembwa Simbao has paid back to the treasury the money he illegally accrued when parliament was dissolved prior to the 2016 presidential and general elections.

According to a receipt issued by Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO), Simbao deposited K61,756.74 into the state’s account.

In an affidavit in support of summons for an order for settlement of assessed amounts in instalments dated January 5, 2021 sworn Bonaventure Mutale, Simbao was among the 43 ministers and their deputies seeking the Constitutional Court’s permission to settle the judgment debt in monthly instalments of K10,000 for those who are serving and K5,000 for those who are retired.

Simbao however settled his debt on January 6, 2021 when the application had already been made on his behalf by his lawyer.

“I paid the said debt at about 10:00 hours on 06 January 2020, the deadline. So I cannot be listed as having not paid,” Simbao informed The Mast.