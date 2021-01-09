Slow down campaigns, think about COVID-19

Edgar Lungu is doing nothing but campaigning for this year’s August 12 elections.
His “tour of development projects” doesn’t make sense. He has literally been campaigning for a third term re-election at such a gigantic cost to the taxpayer. These campaign tours of his don’t come cheap. Huge amounts of money are being spent every day just to try to give Edgar a third term of office.
And with the upsurge in COVID-19 cases and the clear warnings against super-spreader events from the Minister of Health, Edgar’s campaign tours are unwise and dangerous.
But why this desperation?
Edgar will be on the Copperbelt for three days “to tour development projects” and “also worship with the Seventh Day-Adventist Church on Saturday in Kitwe”.
What message is Edgar sending? What type of leadership is Edgar providing on COVID-19?
The increased number of COVID-19 deaths shows that the cases are spreading quickly and the severity of the disease is very intense and people are succumbing quickly thus it’s upon every Zambian to act speedily.
If there is no timely action and good leadership from Edgar and his government, the capacity of the country’s clinical set up will be overwhelmed.
We urge Edgar to slow down his third term re-election campaigns and think about COVID-19.
