Stop subjecting the opposition to colonial politics, MMD urges PF

MMD deputy spokesperson Peter Phiri has urged the PF not to subject opposition political party members to colonial politics.

He has called on relevant authorities to ensure that there is an urgent orientation of Zambia Police officers in civic education to ensure that the men and women in uniform execute their duties in a professional and impartial manner.

In a statement, Phiri charged that the PF regime has been practicing colonial politics that have seen the country’s democratic space shrinking.

“We have noted with concern that the PF government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu has been agitating and advocating colonial type of politics that has seen the country’s democratic space shrinking since he became Head of State,” he said.

Phiri said freedom of expression, freedom of speech as well as freedom of assembly have all come under threat under the PF regime.

“Therefore, as we head towards the August 12 general elections, the New Hope MMD under the leadership of Dr Nevers Mumba will not allow the PF regime…” he said. “The year 2021 being an election year, we implore the ruling PF not to subject opposition political party members to colonial politics. Leaders of opposition political parties have suffered harassment and humiliation at the hands of the PF regime. This should be a thing of the past. Political opponents are not enemies of the State.”

Phiri also called on the PF government to ensure a level political playing field as the country heads towards the 2021 Presidential and General Elections.

He noted that last year, the political playing field was not level for most opposition political parties. “As the party that ushered in multiparty democracy in this country, we would like to urge the PF government to ensure that there is a level political playing field as the country heads towards the 2021 general elections,” he said.

And Phiri urged relevant authorities to ensure Zambia Police officers are oriented in civic education for them to execute their duties in a professional and impartial manner.

“When the MMD came into power, we ensured that the Zambia Police Force got transformed into the Zambia Police Service, which is user-friendly and, subsequently saw the birth of the Victim Support Unit,” said Phiri. “And our expectation as we go into the 2021 general elections, our hope is that Zambia Police officers should exhibit high levels of professionalism, integrity and adhere to the very tenets of constitutionalism. They need to discharge their duties in tandem with the public order Act.”